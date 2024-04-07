Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be forced to cope without a star player against Nottingham Forest after the latest injury news.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest - preview

The Lilywhites host Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, with Spurs looking to seal a place in the top four and cap off what has been a terrific debut season in the dugout for Postecoglou.

Forest, meanwhile, are firmly in a battle to avoid the drop and could well go down if their results don't undergo a serious improvement soon.

On paper, you'd back Spurs to win this contest comfortably, but the unpredictable nature of the Premier League means you cannot rule out anything happening - with Nuno looking to upset the apple cart and frustrate a club who unceremoniously sacked him after just a few months.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Nottingham Forest (home) Today Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (home) May 5th

Postecoglou, though, remains adamant that a place in the top four and subsequent Champions League qualification won't define Tottenham's season.

“It's pretty simple. I don’t think top four is the ambition," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's chase for top four.

"I get that top four means Champions League football, so there is a reward there, and that’s a significant reward and something you should strive for. My position on it is not so much, particularly this year, where we finish, it’s what kind of team we are, because if we finish fourth and we’re 25 points off the top, I’m not sure that’s the kind of trajectory we want to be on.

“It’s part of making sure that we’re all focussed on what the ultimate ambition is. If we finish fourth this year, what it does show is that we’re progressing and we’ve made improvements, but that’s not the end goal. That’s why, for me, it’s much more important how we play between now and the end of the year, and how we finish. Then, we assess things. If we finish fourth and I feel we’ve made some progress and we’re set up for next year, then I’ll be pleased with that.”

Of course, the riches of Champions League football will be a major help for Tottenham in the transfer market, with technical director Johan Lange looking to strengthen multiple areas of the Spurs squad.

While it is not the end goal, securing a place in Europe next year is vitally important, and their result against Forest today will go a long way in determining their success in the race.

Ange without "important" Tottenham star against Forest

Unfortunately for Postecoglou, he'll have to cope without the club's second top scorer this season, Richarlison. The Brazilian remains out through injury, as Tottenham's head coach explained on Friday, so Postecoglou will be without Richarlison against Forest.

“The only one is Richy. He’s had a bit of a niggle with his knee these last few weeks. We figured it is kind of best he takes his weekend off and gets ready for Newcastle next.”

His 10 league goals have been a major contributor this season, so he will be a sore miss, with Postecoglou previously calling him "important".