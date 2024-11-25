A £25 million ace prefers a move to Manchester United over Arsenal and wants a three-year deal at Old Trafford, according to a new report.

The January transfer window is around five weeks away from opening, and the Red Devils are being linked with plenty of potential targets, as it will be the first window with Ruben Amorim in charge.

Man Utd transfer news

There have been a host of names linked with a move to Old Trafford since Amorim’s appointment was announced, and it has continued to be the same as January gets ever closer as the weeks go on.

United are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson and have held internal talks about a potential move for him. The Red Devils are looking for reinforcements in midfield as early as January, according to this latest report, and Ederson is one the club has discussed. The Brazilian has been a key performer for the Italian side, and his performances have put him on the radar of a few Premier League clubs.

As well as Ederson, Man Utd are also interested in a move for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. The Premier League side have reportedly made an approach for the French international, and he is said to be “flattered” by it, as he is still yet to nail down a regular starting spot in Spain. The talk of signing a midfielder doesn’t stop there for United, as they have now received a transfer boost from a player they know well.

Angel Gomes prefers Man Utd move over Arsenal

According to Caught Offside, Angel Gomes would prefer a return to Manchester United over a move to Arsenal and other interested sides in what is a boost for Amorim. The English international is expected to leave Lille at the end of the season when his contract ends after spending four years with the French side.

Gomes, who is rated at £25 million, has been a key player for Lille since joining, and his performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League have now earned him four caps for England. The 24-year-old came through the academy at Old Trafford, and he now could be set for a return.

It was reported a few days ago that Amorim had given the green light for United to go after Gomes. Now this new report states Gomes, who has interest from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Napoli, would prefer a move back to United at the end of the season.

Angel Gomes' Lille stats Apps 129 Goals 9 Assists 19

As well as preferring a move back to United, Gomes would also like a three-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of another year. The attacking midfielder played 10 times in United’s first team before leaving, but his arrival in 2025 could see him become a key player in Amorim’s team, as Gomes is able to operate in central midfield, as well as a number 10 and even out wide if needs be. That may make him a perfect player for the Portuguese, as he looks to have versatility in his side.