Chelsea’s recruitment focus has shifted over the last couple of years under Todd Boehly, with more impetus placed on signing young prospects who will improve the first team later down the line.

The Blues have signed talents from all over the globe in an attempt to set themselves up for potential success for years to come, splashing huge amounts of cash on players who have shown glimpses of their potential.

Their recent recruitment can be seen in a deal to sign 17-year-old talent Kendry Paez from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for a fee in the region of £17.3m.

The Blues forked out this fee for the youngster when he was just 16, but he won’t be able to join the club until May 2025 when Paez turns 18 - potentially having an immediate impact on the club’s first team.

Paez isn’t the only youngster who made a move to Stamford Bridge under Boehly’s guidance, with the club forking out another hefty fee on another unproven star.

Angelo’s move to join Chelsea

Brazilian winger Angelo completed a £13m deal to join Chelsea during the summer of 2023, becoming the next in a long line of youth prospects to make the move to West London.

The 19-year-old subsequently spent last season on loan at French side Strasbourg, also owned by Boehly, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Angelo failed to register a single goal but did register three assists as the club registered a 13th-placed finish in Ligue 1 during the 2023/24 campaign.

His subsequent form saw him included in the club’s tour of the United States, featuring in three of the four matches - aiming to stake his claim for a first-team spot under new boss Enzo Maresca.

However, despite his impressive cameos, he was sold during the recent transfer window, leaving the Blues and joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for a fee in the region of £19m.

The transfer saw the club bank a £6m profit on the youngster despite him never making a league appearance during his 12-month stint in England, proving to be a shrewd piece of business.

However, whilst on the face of it the deal was worthwhile, it may well have prevented the club from completing a deal to sign a star who has set Europe alight over the past couple of months.

The man who Chelsea missed out on by signing Angelo

Winger Nico Williams has emerged as one of the top talents in European football over the past couple of months, starring for club and country in 2024.

The Spaniard has registered 25 goal contributions in his last 43 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, earning him a call-up to the Spanish national side for Euro 2024.

Williams starred for Spain during the tournament, scoring in the final, helping his nation claim victory over England - securing their fourth European Championships title.

Most big chances created at Euro 2024 Player Tally Lamine Yamal 8 Cody Gakpo 4 Nico Williams 4 Roland Sallai 4 Arda Güler 3 Stats via FotMob

Given his recent form in 2024, his market value has soared as a result, with Williams now valued at £60m as per Transfermarkt.

However, he could have been plying his trade for Chelsea, with former boss Mauricio Pochettino holding an interest in signing the winger back in the summer of 2023 as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

They could have concluded a deal but despite pursuing other options which included Angelo, resulting in the Blues missing out on a deal for the 22-year-old.

His excellent form since last summer is a stark reminder of what the Blues missed out on, with the fleet-footed winger undoubtedly improving the options in the attacking third.

However, after his failed move to Stamford Bridge, he will remain the one who got away for Chelsea.