Everton’s new era under David Moyes couldn’t have started any better. Two wins from three Premier League games have given the club breathing space from the relegation zone. That was just what the doctor ordered.

His main priority over the next week will be to bring in another player or two to the club in order to bolster his first-team squad.

Plenty of names have been linked in recent weeks, yet the Toffees have failed to announce any fresh faces, something which Moyes will be keen to address, that’s for sure.

Several areas of his starting XI need improvement. Could this lead to the Scot signing a midfielder by the end of the window?

Everton given chance to sign Brazilian midfielder

According to the Sunday Mirror (via Everton News), the Goodison Park side are in contact with Botofogo over a potential deal to sign Danilo Barbosa having been formally offered the player this month.

The move might only cost Everton £2m due to his contract expiring in December, which means the Brazilian side are keen on cashing in before the end of the window in England next week.

For this sort of fee, it certainly represents good value for Moyes, who would be able to add a solid defensive midfielder to his side.

The club haven’t signed many midfielders during the January transfer window previously, but one of Moyes’ finest winter transfers was bringing Mikel Arteta to Everton in 2005.

Barbosa could be a repeat of this move, especially with his qualities well suited to English football.

How Danilo Barbosa compares to Mikel Arteta

Initially signed on loan in 2005, Arteta joined Everton permanently that summer for, coincidentally, the same £2m price tag Barbosa could be signed for.

The Spaniard was sensational on Merseyside, going on to make a total of 209 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 35 goals and grabbing 36 assists in that time.

This led to a move to Arsenal, where he shone under Arsene Wenger, and there is no doubt he was a standout midfielder during his time in the Premier League.

Barbosa - who was previously managed by Gary Neville at Valencia - could certainly have a similar impact should he move to Goodison, displaying similar qualities across the pitch.

Mikel Arteta's stats at Everton Season Games Goals Assists 2011/12 3 2 0 2010/11 32 3 4 2009/10 16 6 2 2008/09 31 7 8 2007/08 37 4 7 2006/07 39 9 10 2005/06 37 3 2 2004/05 13 1 3 Via Transfermarkt

According to FBref, when compared to his positional peers across South America and Europe, Barbosa currently ranks in the top 1% for clearances (2.97), the top 3% for interceptions (1.95) and in the top 1% for the percentage of dribblers challenged (70%) over the previous 365 days.

This proves his defensive qualities are up to scratch, which would give Everton some solidity in the heart of the midfield.

Going forward, Barbosa has scored three times in the Brazilian top flight this term, along with registering an assist, creating one big chance while succeeding with 68% of his dribble attempts.

These numbers show that Barbosa is equally adept at contributing in the final third as he is providing defensive support in the heart of the pitch. So, like Arteta, he's more than happy to do the dirty work as well as contribute in attack.

All-round skills like this are difficult to find, especially for a measly fee of £2m, suggesting Moyes should be all over this deal before the window slams shut.