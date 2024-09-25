Wolverhampton Wanderers and manager Gary O’Neil have been handed a huge injury blow to a “superb” player, the BBC reports.

Wolves still awaiting first Premier League win

The Old Gold haven’t had the best of starts to the new campaign, picking up just one Premier League point in their first five games. O’Neil’s side suffered defeats to Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle while picking up their only point at Nottingham Forest prior to Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

It looked as if Wolves would come away with more points to add to their tally after Matheus Cunha put the visitors in front during the first half. However, goals from Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Jhon Duran ensured Wolves’ poor start to the season would continue.

Wolves' injury list before Saturday Possible return date (Premier Injuries) Boubacar Traore December 26 Toti Gomes September 29 Enso Gonzalez No return date Sasa Kalajdzic No return date Bastien Meupiyou October 20

As can be seen, Wolves made the trip to Villa Park without a number of players due to injury, and unfortunately, that list has now grown.

Another who joined the treatment table on the weekend was defender Yerson Mosquera. The Colombian had played every minute of league action before having to go off injured in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat with a knee issue.

Now, an update has emerged from Molineux. Relayed by the BBC, Wolves' head of high performance Phil Hayward said that is it unlikely Mosquera will play again this season and requires surgery.

"Yerson has now had all of the various assessments and scans which unfortunately confirm injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). We will be visiting specialists in the coming days to finalise the plan for surgery; this will take place in the next two weeks. Timescales are difficult to state prior to surgery but it is highly unlikely he will feature again this season."

It seemed as if this season would be a breakthrough campaign in England for Mosquera, who only made one appearance for the club prior to the beginning of the campaign, despite joining in 2021. In recent years, the defender has been out on loan to Cincinnati and Villarreal, with Wolves’ pathway manager Steve Davis hailing Mosquera during his time in the USA last year.

“He’s done really well. He’s playing every week, scored a couple of goals, got a couple of assists, and he has been one of the outstanding defenders in the MLS, so it’s been a brilliant loan for him.

“Even from the 45-minute conversation I had with him you could see how happy he was being out there. I know they’ve got six or seven Spanish speaking boys in the squad, so that ability to be able to communicate and tell people how you are and how you feel is important.

“But then he’s got American coaches, staff and players, so he’s also been able to improve his English, and I was actually able to have a conversation with him and understand him! He’s always smiling and he’s a superb character. He’s only 22, so he’s still a young boy, but you can see that he’s grown and he’s growing up being out there and making new friends has given him that opportunity to really establish himself.”