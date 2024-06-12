Over the last few years, Arsenal have become shrewd operators in the transfer market, whether through incomings like Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White or outgoings like Folarin Balogun and Joe Willock.

It seems a long time ago that the North Londoners were spending north of £70m on a player like Nicolas Pepe or, worse yet, losing someone like Serge Gnabry for free.

However, based on recent reports, Edu Gaspar and Co could be about to lose one of the most exciting youngsters the academy have had in years for next to nothing.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Academy Scoop, Arsenal are in real danger of losing academy superstar Chido Obi-Martin to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The report revealed that the player "rejected Arsenal's most recent scholarship offer this week" and "looks set to walk out of the club."

If Bayern's intense interest wasn't bad enough, Borussia Dortmund are also said to be incredibly keen to bring the young striker to Germany.

If the Gunners can't agree a new scholarship offer with the Danish prospect soon, they are in danger of repeating their Gnabry mistake all over again.

Chidozie Obi's parallels to Gnabry

Chidozie Obi caught the attention of the wider footballing world this season thanks to his frankly ridiculous performance against Liverpool's U16s in which he scored ten goals.

Chidozie Obi-Martin Arsenal U18s record Appearances 18 Goals 32 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 1.94 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, he's been putting in stellar displays all season, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in just 18 games for the U18s this season, which works out to 1.94 goal involvements per game.

It may be early on in his career, but it looks like the 16-year-old "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, is going to develop into an incredible footballer, which makes this latest news all the more worrying for Arsenal fans.

They have already seen their club lose one incredible youngster to the Bundesliga, only for them to return years later and punish them in Gnabry.

The German international joined the Gunners for just £100k as a 16-year-old in 2011, but five years - and a failed loan spell - later, he was sold to Werder Bremen for a paltry £4m, where he would catch the eye of and move to Bayern a year later.

Serge Gnabry's post-Arsenal career Team Werder Bremen TSG Hoffenheim Bayern Munich Appearances 27 26 238 Goals 11 10 86 Assists 2 7 53 Goal Involvements per Match 0.48 0.65 0.58 All Stats via Transfermarkt

After one more loan, this time to Hoffenheim, the "phenomenal" star, as Rio Ferdinand dubbed him, was finally given a chance to play for FC Hollywood, and to say he's been a success at the Allianz would be an understatement.

In 238 games for the German behemoths, he's scored 86 goals, provided 53 assists, won five Bundesligas, two German Cups, four German Super Cups, one Champions League, and one UEFA Super Cup - not bad for a player Tony Pulis once described as "not at the level to play for West Brom."

To rub the salt in even more, the former Gunner scored against his old side in the Champions League this season.

Ultimately, selling Gnabry for such a small fee was one of the worst decisions Arsenal made in the 2010s, and now it looks like they might be about to lose another superstar in the making, and this time, they can't do anything to stop it.