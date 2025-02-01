Tottenham Hotspur have been quiet during the January transfer window this month, only making one senior addition in the form of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who joined from Slavia Prague a couple of weeks ago.

However, Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy appear to have ramped up their efforts to land reinforcements before the window closes on Monday night, with Mathys Tel having looked the most likely to move to North London in the coming days.

Spurs already agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for the 19-year-old, but the teenager has reportedly rejected the proposal, handing the Lilywhites a real blow late in the window.

Owner Levy travelled to Munich on Friday afternoon to try and progress the deal, although those efforts appear to have been in vain, with the club now looking to other targets instead.

With that in mind, efforts could be ramping up to land another attacking talent before the window closes until the summer.

Spurs plotting move to land £55m PL star

According to The Express, Spurs are plotting a move for Southampton attacker Tyler Dibling to further improve their forward line in the coming days.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a superb breakout campaign despite the Saints’ struggles in 2024/25, scoring twice in 20 appearances, but catching the eye with his direct and fearless nature.

The report claims that the winger has emerged as a serious target, with the north Londoners ideally wanting to secure a move this month rather than the summer, with his current side desperate to keep hold of him until the end of the season at least.

It also states that Spurs youngster Tyrese Hall has been discussed internally at St Mary’s to be included in any potential deal which would see Dibling move to North London - with Postecoglou wanting to loan out the youngster this window.

However, it’s previously been reported that the Saints are holding out for a fee in the region of £55m for the teenager, as they look to fend off any interest from the likes of the Lilywhites.

Any move could see the Englishman follow in the footsteps of one player who’s thrived at the club in recent times after his own winter transfer to North London.

Why Dibling could be another Kulusevski for Spurs

Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski has been a shining light through what has proved to be a disappointing campaign for the club to date, often being the man to make things happen in attacking areas.

The 24-year-old has registered 18 combined goals and assists throughout 2024/25 to date, a tally that is his highest since completing his move to the club back in January 2022.

This campaign has even seen Kulusevski shift into a more central role on occasions to help boss Postecoglou cope with the injury crisis - but he’s taken to the role like a duck to water.

Undoubtedly, he’s now one of the first names on the teamsheet for Spurs on a regular basis, with it being hard to imagine where the side might be if it hadn’t been for his contributions.

However, any move for Dibling could see the club land another version of the former Juventus talent, with the Southampton star very similar to Kulusevski in terms of their favoured foot, ability to feature centrally or out wide and their creative nature.