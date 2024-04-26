Leeds United could be without another player for Friday’s crucial trip to Queens Park Rangers, according to Adam Pope.

Leeds pushing for automatic promotion

The Whites currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship and will be looking to put more pressure on third-place Ipswich Town with another win on the road against QPR.

After Monday’s 4-3 victory at Middlesbrough, Daniel Farke’s side will go four points clear of The Tractor Boys with a win at Loftus Road, although Kieran McKenna’s side will then have two games in hand.

It looks like it could be a shootout for second place with Leicester City at the top of the table, with Leeds then having a final-day clash with Southampton at Elland Road. Everything points towards a dramatic finale to the 46-game campaign, but ahead of the match with QPR, Leeds and Farke have been dealt a new injury worry.

Leeds team news vs QPR

Winger Dan James has already been ruled out of the match after picking up an injury late on at the Riverside. Now, striker Patrick Bamford is also a doubt. Pope relayed news from Farke’s pre-match press conference, with the forward a “major doubt” due to a “bruised knee”.

Bamford struggled during the first half of the current Championship campaign, with seven of his eight goals coming between January and March. He got back on the scoresheet on Monday against Middlesbrough, so Farke may have been hoping that was the start of another streak of goals.

The no.9 also scored an incredible goal against Peterborough United in the FA Cup earlier this year, which resulted in praise from Farke.

“The whole world after this goal will praise him for a world-class goal. There’s no other words for this. I am happy and delighted for him because he deserves it. But for me, it’s more about that he is back to his fitness levels and importantly in a good rhythm with his confidence back. It is important he works for the team and is good in the pressing and holds the ball and links play well.

“It would have been important if he’d taken a rebound from two yards as goals are always priceless for the confidence of a striker. But of course, if he scores in a world-class way, then he feels even a bit better.”

However, should Bamford miss out, Farke may need to revert to Joel Piroe or hand a start to youngster Mateo Joseph, who has caught the eye with a brace against Chelsea and an equaliser against Watford in recent months.