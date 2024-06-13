The transfer window is just a couple of days away, and after a season full of ups and downs, Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to strengthen their squad.

Ange Postecoglou has shown a lot of promise in his first Premier League season as the Lilywhites boss, and with links to players such as Santiago Gimenez and Youssef En-Nesyri, he could have the player required to push into the Champions League places next year.

However, while he may be handed some new stars, he could also lose some, and, based on recent reports, he may well be about to lose one of his most important starters in a move reminiscent of Luka Modric's over a decade ago.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from ESPN Argentina, Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero this summer and have the player in their 'sights.'

The report does not mention a potential price, but the CIES Football Observatory currently values the defender at €60m, which converts to around £51m.

In good news for the North Londoners, the 6 foot 1 Argentine signed a four-year £165k-per-week deal in August 2022, which should give them the opportunity to demand a higher fee for their talismanic centre-back.

However, the allure of Real is undeniable, and if Romero pushes for a move, then the Lilywhites may be forced to sell one of their key men to the Spanish giants in a situation akin to Modric's sale in 2012.

Romero's parallels to Modric

Romero joined Spurs for a whopping £42m from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021, and since then, he's been an indispensable part of the club's lineup.

Romero's Spurs career Appearances 98 Goals 6 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 28 Second Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He's made 98 appearances in all competitions and has scored seven goals and assisted seven times.

Described as an "incredible" talent by journalist Alasdair Gold, the World Cup winner has had moments here and there for Spurs in which he's lost his head and been sent off - four times to be exact - but his ferocity and hardworking nature has also worked in his favour as he was named vice-captain alongside James Maddison at the start of this season.

In all, the 26-year-old titan, whom Lionel Messi described as "the best defender in the world" - and he probably knows a thing or two - is an essential member of Postecoglou's squad, and losing him to Real this summer would be reminiscent of Modric's move in 2012.

At the time, the Croatian superstar had been playing at White Hart Lane for four seasons, in which he scored 17 goals and provided 24 assists in 160 games.

He moved to the Bernabeu for £30m, but struggled in his first campaign, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 53 games and being labelled as La Liga's worst signing.

However, as we all know, he soon kicked on and is now one of the most beloved players in the club's modern history, with 534 appearances, 39 goals and 86 assists to his name, although most importantly, he has a trophy cabinet that could rival any player in history.

Modric's Spurs & Real record Team Spurs Real Appearances 160 534 Goals 17 39 Assists 24 86 Goal Involvements 0.25 0.23 All Stats via Transfermarkt

During his time in the Spanish capital, he has won six Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, four Club World Cups, one UEFA Best Player in Europe Award, one Best Fifa Men's Player award, and one Ballon d'Or - not bad for the league's worst signing.

Ultimately, the Croatian legend was impressive as a Tottenham player but reached an entirely new level at Real, and while Romero might be tempted to see if he can do the same, Daniel Levy and Co must do all they can to help him reach his maximum potential in North London, not Madrid.