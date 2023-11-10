Liverpool looked on track to rediscover their best form under Jurgen Klopp before seeing their initial momentum come to a crashing halt in a week to forget. First came the draw at Luton Town in the Premier League, which would have been a defeat if it wasn't for Luis Diaz's late header.

Then, to make matters worse, came the defeat against Toulouse in the Europa League, as the Reds were denied a late leveller when Jarell Quansah found the back of the net, only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's handball in controversial fashion. The two results proved that those at Anfield are far from the finished product and recent transfer news shows that they are well aware of that, leaving one particular pundit impressed.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds spent well in the summer to welcome Dominik Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to end what was a growing midfield crisis following the exits of players such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. But while their focus was on revamping their midfield, Liverpool failed to address other areas of concern, leaving them with plenty of work to do in January.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are exploring a potential deal for a versatile defender in January, which would help develop Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role. Former Reds goalkeeper and Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson delivered his verdict on the news, telling Football Insider: “If Klopp was to get an orthodox right-back, that would be him changing his system. The manager will be looking to strengthen his squad, as they do every window.

"In that position, if you’re buying a hybrid defender, you’re also buying someone who could play in midfield too. Defence has been an area where Liverpool have been susceptible in the last 12 to 18 months, that’s not exactly a secret, but attacking-wise they’ve been fantastic. Trent would potentially be given the opportunity in games to add to the attacking plethora of attacking talent they already have.

“He can play higher up the field like we’ve seen with England. But they’re going to be wanting to be in the Champions League again next season.

“I don’t think in any way shape or form that Klopp will specifically replace Alexander-Arnold, but it will be another top-class addition to a squad that’s put under a lot of pressure at points of the season.”

New defender can hand Liverpool Alexander-Arnold boost

If Liverpool want to get the best out of Alexander-Arnold, then getting him higher up the pitch will be the key. The academy graduate has built a fine reputation for his passing ability and has quickly become one of the best creators in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League assists Total 2019/20 13 2020/21 7 2021/22 12 2022/23 9

With that said, Liverpool's potential January transfer plan could prove to be a stroke of genius if it unlocks Alexander-Arnold's passing range even further. It could even be the difference between a season of silverware and a season inside the Premier League's top four.