Arsenal have already enjoyed a fine transfer window thus far, but a fresh report is now suggesting they could be set to take it to another level...

Is Ansu Fati leaving Barcelona?

That's according to Spanish outlet Sport, who state that the Gunners are seriously interested in Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati, having even submitted what the report describes as a 'very tempting offer'.

Despite it having been rejected, the mere bid alone suggests that Mikel Arteta and Edu have set their sights on the Spain international. This summer has showcased they are not to be deterred by a few turned-away offers, as their persistence paid off with their pursuit of Declan Rice.

The 20-year-old wide man is valued by FootballTransfers at €31.3m (£27m), with his recent injury troubles having seen his stock fall somewhat.

This could therefore mark the perfect time to invest in his future.

How many goals does Ansu Fati have for Barcelona?

Despite having only broken into the first team in 2019, the young speedster already boasts 109 appearances for the Catalonian giants, with goal figures to be proud of. He has posted 29 goals and ten assists during this period, which marks a fine return for someone still so new to senior football.

That's without mentioning the nine caps he has amassed too, to further emphasise his experience.

Arteta would likely love to welcome a player boasting such a bright future, who already has tenure playing at the required level to instantly compete within his side.

After all, he does boast the outright youngest average squad following the relegation of Southampton now, which Fati would only tip further in his favour.

Just last term saw him notch ten goals and assist a further four, as he found his feet once again and avoided injury throughout a title-winning campaign. His 51 appearances across all competitions should offer enough proof that his ailments are firmly behind him.

In looking to the Nou Camp for a wide man, it would be hard not to draw comparisons with the north London outfit's 2014 swoop for Alexis Sanchez, which certainly proved profitable.

The Chilean trickster would feature 166 times across his three-and-a-half-year spell at the Emirates, rising to become one of the Premier League's finest players for a period.

In fact, in 2015, former Manchester City and West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini branded him so, noting:

"I’m happy for him because at this time he is the best player in English football."

This came during a season where he scored 30 times across all competitions, assisting a further 18. That statement was far from farfetched.

Whilst Fati is far from the level Sanchez was when he first traded Barcelona for Arsenal, the ceiling he boasts is arguably even higher.

After all, his boss Xavi has branded him a "generational player", lauding his impact for someone so young.

Should he engineer the move to work under another compatriot of his, who is forging a fine project certainly capable of competing with treble winners Manchester City, perhaps he could end up with an even greater legacy than the 34-year-old free-agent, who is still remembered fondly of despite his unceremonious exit.