Highlights Arsenal are reportedly looking at signing a player worth a whopping £90m.

The player's style of play is similar to that of Marcus Rashford, who has had great success at Manchester United.

He boasts tremendous speed, athleticism, and technical skills.

Arsenal could still have one more trick up their sleeve for the summer, actually emulating the exploits of a Premier League rival...

Will Arsenal sign a winger?

Whilst Mikel Arteta's sole focus will be on claiming that elusive league title, his squad has considerably more to contend with this campaign given they have upgraded the Europa League for Champions League football.

He needs quality as well as quantity, to ensure that injuries or simply resting a few of his stars will not result in a huge drop in their performance level.

This is a feat easier said than done, as when you raise the standard of your starting XI to such a high level, the price of a simple backup is understandably elevated too.

As such, those who join must be good enough to start, especially to justify the £90m price tag that signing Ansu Fati would command.

Having only been linked early last week with a move to north London, as per reports in Spain, his acquisition could prove integral in taking another huge step closer to emulating the levels of their rivals.

How many career goals does Ansu Fati have?

To truly take that next step towards eternal glory, Arteta could actually borrow some stylistic choices from those around them that earned success, in a similar way to how his style mirrors that of Pep Guardiola's.

One such example would be to find his own version of Marcus Rashford, who interestingly sits atop Fati's 'similar players' list on FBref.

These similarities are quite clear, as a couple of right-footed left-wingers who boast speed and dynamism in spades.

Last term marked a standout in front of goal for the Manchester United man, who hit 30 goals across all competitions, assisting a further 11. Cracking an important milestone, the 25-year-old will now be setting his heights even higher.

Such form understandably earned praise from many, with Erik ten Hag leading it: "He is very strong, very good recovery," the Dutchman said. "He is a very good athlete, he has so much energy, and he can play in so many roles.

"Tactically he is brilliant, he can play in roles and we can benefit from him, we can overload areas, we can outplay opponents, we create good situations and create chances. He is very important in the counter press, and pressing or transitions. He is a good example for the team."

Even though Gabriel Martinelli shone last term, as his club's joint-top-scorer in the league, his goal contributions across all competitions (21) were still nowhere near that of Rashfords.

Admittedly, neither was Fati's, but last season marked an important one to showcase his return to fitness rather than a goalscoring breakthrough. He did still post 14 goal contributions across all competitions though, with his senior career goal tally reaching 29 now.

A year ago his teammate Eric Garcia had suggested that, when fit, the Spain international always spells danger for the opponent: "Ansu is one of these players who are born with this talent and this magic. I hope they respect his injuries, because in 20 minutes he has shown what he can help this team."

The 20-year-old is blessed with frightening speed and a silky dribbling style, which makes his proficiency in front of goal even more useful. These are all talents that Rashford is blessed with, despite being five years his senior.

This consistent threat he poses is emphasised by FBref, who outline Fati's excellence when compared to other wingers across Europe. As such, he ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals, touches in the attacking penalty area and total shots per 90, as well as the top 9% for progressive passes received per 90.

Should the Spain international make the touted Emirates switch, his speed and athleticism, partnered with technical prowess, could see Arteta claim his own version of the often-unstoppable Rashford.