Nottingham Forest may have their work cut out keeping hold of their stars this summer, with a player who has been "superb" this season now being targeted by a Premier League rival, according to reliable reporter Ben Jacobs.

Forest pushing for the Champions League

After the shock 5-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth at the end of January, Forest got their push for the Champions League back on track with a 7-0 battering of Brighton & Hove Albion in their last Premier League outing.

The Tricky Trees now find themselves six points clear of fifth-placed Manchester City, having surpassed all expectations this season, and there is a real possibility they could qualify for Europe's elite competition.

The only downside that comes with the remarkable overperformance is the fact some of Nuno Espirito Santo's key players are now being targeted by Europe's biggest clubs, with Liverpool and Real Madrid keen on signing Murillo as a result of the defender's impressive displays this season.

Murillo is not the only player being targeted by one of Forest's Premier League rivals, however, with reliable reporter Ben Jacobs telling GiveMeSport's Market Madness podcast that Newcastle United are keen on signing Anthony Elanga.

Jacobs said: “Absolutely [Newcastle will sign a right winger]. Put your mortgage on it. They've got to replace Miguel Almiron. Amongst others, they still like Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga.”

Nottingham Forest's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Fulham (a) February 15th Newcastle United (a) February 23rd Arsenal (h) February 26th Manchester City (h) March 8th Ipswich Town (a) March 15th

The Magpies were also plotting a move for Elanga before the January transfer window, at which point a deal wasn't possible, with the Tricky Trees presumably unwilling to sell an important player mid-way through what could end up being a memorable season.

Elanga enjoying a "superb" season at Forest

It is little wonder the winger is attracting the attention of Forest's Premier League rivals, given the level of his performances this season, receiving praise from BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone for the way he has kicked on since leaving Manchester United.

The Sweden international has three goals and eight assists to his name in the Premier League this term, following up an impressive debut season at the City Ground.

With the 22-year-old contracted until 2028, Nuno's side should be in a strong negotiating position, and there is also a decent chance they will finish above Newcastle this season, considering they are currently six points clear.

If Forest were to qualify for the Champions League at Newcastle's expense, it seems unlikely Elanga would pursue a move to St. James' Park, but Forest should still be wary of the Magpies' interest, as losing the £25k-per-week forward would be a major blow.