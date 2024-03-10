Newcastle United have rapidly progressed in a short space of time on and off the pitch thanks to the takeover completed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021.

The takeover allowed the Magpies to become one of the richest clubs in the world, with the new owners investing a huge sum of money into improving the playing squad.

The PIF's huge investment allowed the club to pull clear of any looming threat of relegation in 2021/22 with Eddie Howe doing a tremendous job in maintaining the club's Premier League status.

He's since transformed the squad thanks to the investment, with the likes of Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier all vastly improving the Magpies' squad.

One of the new arrivals has also been a worthwhile investment, to the point where he's filled the boots of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Allan Saint-Maximin's stats in 23/24

Winger Saint-Maximin will always be remembered for the impact he had on Newcastle's side during their tumultuous period on and off the pitch.

For years, the club wanted owner Mike Ashley out of the club, with his lack of investment the driving factor. However, the former owner splashed £16.5m on the Frenchman, with Saint-Maximin providing real excitement with his direct dribbling ability.

He enjoyed four years at St James' Park before leaving the club to move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for £23m - with the club making a £6.5m profit on the attacker.

Since the move, Saint-Maximin has proved to be money well spent for the Pro League side, with the 26-year-old scoring four and assisting nine goals within his first 21 appearances for the club.

All Newcastle fans will be happy to see a former fan-favourite finding his feet at his new club. However, the fanbase will also be delighted that the club have found an upgrade on the Frenchman, with the club's current left-winger achieving more goal contributions this season.

Anthony Gordon's stats in 23/24

After his £45m arrival from Everton in January 2023, Anthony Gordon took a little while to settle into life on Tyneside, with the 23-year-old and the Magpies supporters now seeing what he's capable of.

During his first six months at St James' Park, the winger only managed one goal. However, he's taken his game to the next level under Howe this season - with his stats astronomically different from last campaign.

In his 26 Premier League outings this season, Gordon has notched nine goals and six assists, with the 23-year-old currently enjoying the best season of his professional career.

Although he's been impressive this season, the English winger, who's been backed by boss Howe to be "unbelievable", still has the potential to be a world-class winger in the future.

Anthony Gordon's stats per 90 in 2023/24 Shots 2.3 Successful take-ons 1.5 Progressive carries 4 Pass completion rate 79% Progressive passes received 6.9 Stats via Fbref

As you can see from his stats, Gordon is more than just a goalscorer this campaign, with his ball-carrying ability crucial to his tally of assists this season.

After a difficult start to life at the club, he's currently excelling, with the winger currently keeping the talented Harvey Barnes out of the starting lineup.

It's clear Gordon has the backing of Howe to develop at the club, with the 23-year-old potentially making the club a hefty profit in the years to come.