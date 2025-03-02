Things might have been a little ropey at Chelsea over the past few months, but there are still plenty of reasons for Blues fans to be excited.

Looking at Enzo Maresca's squad, there is ample quality to hit new heights in the coming years. While Chelsea's sole chance of silverware this season lies in the Conference League, it's important to remember the Blues are making incremental gains after a turbulent period while sitting fifth in the Premier League, just two points away from third-placed Nottingham Forest.