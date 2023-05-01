Newcastle United may well have claimed victory against Southampton yesterday, but it was far from a convincing result as they came back from 1-0 down at half time to win 3-1.

Inarguably though, it was a result that should have been put beyond all doubt even before the scoring was opened, as the Magpies cruised through the first half without any kind of cutting edge.

It became abundantly clear what difference a true finisher would make when Callum Wilson came on for the second half, as it was his brace that proved to be the difference. The casualty from that change was the profligate Anthony Gordon, who continues his miserable start to life in Tyneside.

Having joined for a mouth-watering £45m fee in January, PIF had been bold in their commitment towards acquiring the next generation of top English talent. However, with 11 appearances in the league for the £60k-per-week youngster, he is still yet to score or assist.

Yesterday marked yet another woeful display from a "shambolic" character - as per Ryan Taylor - outlined in his 6.3 rating. This was a figure upheld due to the fact he missed one big chance, striking the woodwork, whilst maintaining a disappointing 71% pass accuracy amidst 41 touches, via Sofascore.

Journalist Chris Waugh even singled him out on Twitter, writing: "Gordon has wasted a few chances."

Therefore, it draws questions as to whether this deal is worse than one of their big-money moves from that same window the year prior, when they signed Chris Wood from relegation rivals Burnley in a £25m move.

How did Chris Wood play for Newcastle?

As poor and often wasteful as the 31-year-old was in a black and white shirt, tempting him from the Clarets marked a huge tactical transfer that severely weakened another side battling for survival.

He would aid just two goals towards the cause, but it was his physical presence up front that actually did make him a useful asset to have in Callum Wilson's absence.

Many might rush to ridicule such a big fee for a player with just five goals across 39 appearances under Eddie Howe, yet they are already set to recoup £15m on him this summer as Nottingham Forest agreed to make his loan permanent.

Therefore, boasting a much smaller outlay and having had more impact on the team, Gordon stands out as a far worse deal than Wood at the time of writing.

The future remains bright with the 21-year-old; that much remains true. But with each passing game, that ridiculous fee PIF spent becomes more and more questionable. No matter his age, the wide man has to start performing sooner rather than later to avoid further scrutiny.