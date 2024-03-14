Newcastle United have endured their fair share of injuries this season, with Eddie Howe patching together his squad throughout the campaign. The former boss has at least received a major boost on that front, however, with one star set to return earlier than expected.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies are already without the likes of Nick Pope, Joelinton and Kieran Trippier as the Premier League season approaches its final stages. And those injury problems have far from helped Newcastle's form, with their European ambitions becoming more and more unlikely every week, especially after their latest defeat against Chelsea.

Newcastle injury list Potential Return Date (via Premier Injuries) Sandro Tonali (suspended) 31/08/2024 Callum Wilson 11/05/2024 Joelinton 11/05/2024 Nick Pope 03/04/2024 Kieran Trippier 30/03/2024 Harvey Barnes 30/03/2024 Dan Burn 16/03/2024

With two wins in their last six games and mounting injury problems, Newcastle have been left with it all to do if they are to qualify for some form of European football this season. As their Stamford Bridge defeat showed, however, Howe's task is a difficult one in the coming months and one that could have so easily been worsened by further injury news.

The Magpies boss initially shared concerns over the extent of Anthony Gordon's injury against Chelsea, saying via Premier Injuries: "Gordon looks like a knee problem and it doesn’t look too good at the moment; it is unclear. Hopefully, we can give him that in the next couple of days, and we can get him seen to."

Since then, those fears have fortunately been eased to finally hand Howe some positive news. According to Jacob Whitehead of The Athletic, Gordon has avoided any serious damage to his knee and could even be back for the Manchester City game as soon as this weekend. Even if it's not the City game, the Newcastle star will reportedly be available for England selection in the upcoming international break.

"Great" Gordon's return will be a welcome boost

In a season to forget, Gordon has been one of the few bright sparks at St James' Park, fully living up to his £40m price tag and £60k per-week salary, which initially raised eyebrows. If the 23-year-old makes his return as soon as the City game, then Newcastle will stand a far greater chance of causing an upset in the FA Cup last eight and making an appearance at Wembley to help salvage their campaign.

Former manager Frank Lampard was well aware of Gordon's quality even during his Everton days, saying after the winger's goal against Brentford in 2022: “It’s what I wanted from him. It was a great run, great timing and a great pass, and his composure was great. I’m delighted for him and thought his all-round performance was great. There’s pressure on him and I thought he handled it brilliantly.”

With ten goals and seven assists to his name so far this season, Gordon has done enough to be considered for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad, signalling even more relief that his injury is not as severe as first feared.