An "unbelievable" Newcastle United player has a "willingness" to come to an agreement over a new contract at St James' Park, in a deal that would be worth more than £3.1m per year.

Newcastle eyeing future signings

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings in the future, following a summer transfer window that many supporters weren't overly enamoured with. There is a feeling that Eddie Howe's squad wasn't strengthened sufficiently enough, with the manager himself even hinting at his own frustration surrounding the situation.

One report has claimed that Adam Wharton is being looked at as a potential target for Newcastle ahead of next summer, with the Crystal Palace midfielder impressing so much last season that he received a call-up to England's squad for Euro 2024. Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on snapping him up, though.

Rumours linking the Magpies with a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha are also refusing to go away, with a fresh update stating that the Premier League side are happy to match the La Liga giants' £52m valuation of him. The Brazilian could be an ideal improvement on Miguel Almiron and his impressive spell at Leeds United showed that he is capable of thriving in English football.

While new faces are vital for Newcastle moving forward, retaining the services of the most important players at St James' Park is just as key. Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the future of one such figure.

Newcastle plan contract talks with "unbelievable" ace

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Newcastle are planning talks with Antony Gordon over a contract extension at St James' Park, which would earn him more than his current £3.1m-a-year wages.

The report states that "despite links with a move to Liverpool in the summer, Gordon remains focused" on playing for the Magpies currently, adding that "there is a willingness to reach an agreement over a new contract".

Tieing Gordon down to an extension would feel significant for Newcastle, following strong reported interest from his boyhood club Liverpool during the summer window. Even if he does decide he wants to leave soon, it would also put the Magpies in a strong bargaining position, in terms of demanding huge money for him.

The hope is that the 23-year-old now sees his long-term future at St James', however, having become a popular player in a short space of time, not least with Bruno Guimaraes: "He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists.

"He is a lovely guy as well, I am very happy for him and hope he can get some minutes for England. For me to play against him will be massive for both of us and the club as well."

Gordon hasn't yet found his top form this season - he is still waiting for his first assist of the campaign - but he is a massive player for Newcastle and should only get better as his prime approaches.