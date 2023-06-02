English referee Anthony Taylor has been on the wrong end of some disgraceful abuse following his performance in the Europa League final.

What has happened to Anthony Taylor?

The 44-year-old took charge of the heated clash between Sevilla and Roma this week, with the Spanish outfit winning on penalties.

Taylor, however, found himself at the centre of the attention as he dished out 13 yellow cards and made some big calls that enraged both sets of teams throughout the game.

After the final, defeated manager Jose Mourinho frankly embarrassed himself as he moaned about the referee in his post-match press conference, bizarrely saying: "It was an intense, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish.

"It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

What's more, the former Chelsea boss then was then spotted in the car park confronting the English official and even swearing at him.

In a video, which is now being shared on social media, Taylor and his family can be seen being subjected to some awful abuse as they tried to leave the Budapest Airport.

A scuffle breaks out and they have to make a hasty exit as the threat of violence becomes very real, and a chair is even thrown.

Another clip shared on Twitter showed the troubling scenes from a different angle.

What's been said about Anthony Taylor?

There's no excusing this despicable behaviour from the fans. It doesn't matter what a referee does on a football pitch, they should never have to then be fearful for their own safety in the immediate aftermath.

Unsurprisingly, the Referees' body PGMOL has since released a statement, saying: "[We are] aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abused at Budapest Airport.

"We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the Uefa Europa League final.

"We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family."