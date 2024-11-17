West Ham United might well need some January reinforcements to bolster their survival hopes in the Premier League this season. It has been a poor campaign so far for Julen Lopetegui’s side, and they sit 14th in the Premier League so far, having racked up just 12 points.

Already, the transfer rumours have begun to fly around for exactly who the Hammers could recruit over the January transfer window. It certainly seems as though Lopetegui will need to add depth to his squad as they continue to fight relegation.

With that in mind, here is a look at West Ham’s dream XI if the East Londoners manage to sign some of their rumoured January targets.

1 GK - Lukas Fabianski

At 39 years of age, It seemed as though Lukas Fabianski’s Hammers career was over. The Polish goalkeeper was second choice for much of the past two seasons to French World Cup winner Alphonse Areola.

However, he has managed to displace the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain shot-stopper in the side this season. He has started the last three Premier League games, keeping a clean sheet last time out, and seems set to continue in that role after the international break.

2 RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

One of several summer signings for the Hammers, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has impressed for the Hammers at the start of his career in East London. The 26-year-old has played 11 times for the club this season, following his £15m move from Manchester United.

Football presenter Dougie Critchley described him as the Hammers’ “best summer signing”, which is impressive given he was one of nine new additions. It seems more than likely that he will keep his place in the side.

3 CB - Jean-Clair Todibo

Another new addition last summer was Jean-Clair Todibo, who made a loan move from French side OGC Nice, which can become permanent. The defender has impressed since moving to London, making eight Premier League appearances so far.

His ball-playing skills make him a fantastic option at the heart of the Hammers' defence. Todibo averages a pass completion rate of 89.4% as per FBref this season, better than any of his teammates who average at least one full 90 minute game.

4 CB - Max Kilman

Like his centre-back partner in this proposed team, Max Kilman was another summer signing, joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has been a pivotal player at the heart of the defence at the London Stadium this season.

The 27-year-old has completed 90 minutes in every single game this term and has been colossal at the back. His 64 clearances and 16 blocks in the top flight are more than any of his new teammates so far.

5 LB - Jayden Oosterwolde

The first proposed new signing in this dream West Ham XI is Jayden Oosterwolde. The East Londoners have been linked with the Fenerbahce defender as per Turkish reports via Sport Witness, and he could cost a fee of around £16.7m.

The 23-year-old Dutchman, who can also play at centre-back, could replace first-choice left-back Emerson. This term, the defender has played eight times, although is currently sidelined with an injury. He was compared to versatile French defender Lucas Hernandez by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

For just £16.7m, this could be a bargain for the Hammers as they look to sure things up at the back, having conceded 19 goals this term.

6 CM - Guido Rodriguez

Experienced World Cup winner Guido Rodriguez is the first midfielder in this Hammers lineup. He has featured in all 11 of their top-flight games this term, providing defensive nous and allowing others the licence to get forwards.

He certainly does his job well. Rodriguez has made 36 ball recoveries and 35 tackles and interceptions this term. In the latter metric, he is bettered by just one player in the Hammers squad. He seems a crucial player under Lopetegui now.

7 CM - Andy Diouf

The second proposed addition to the Hammers in January is midfielder Andy Diouf. The France under-23 international currently plays at RC Lens and has performed to a high level. GiveMeSport suggest that he is a target for West Ham, as well as London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old has been superb in the midfield for the French outfit this season. He has played 11 times, with a goal and an assist to his name. He is a wonderful ball-carrier, and averages 4.18 progressive carries per game, ranking him in the top 2% of midfielders in Europe’s big five leagues, as per FBref.

Described as a “menace” by football scout Antonio Mango, Diouf could be a superb addition for the Hammers in midfield.

8 RW - Jarrod Bowen

West Ham’s captain has impressed this season, in what has been a tough campaign so far. The England international has four goals and two assists to his name, having played 13 games in all competitions.

Perhaps his best performance came against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. That day. Bowen scored and assisted to lead his side to a crucial 4-1 victory. He will no doubt be hoping to rediscover his best form soon as they battle relegation.

9 AM - Lucas Paqueta

Hammers fans might count themselves lucky that talisman Lucas Paqueta is still playing at the London Stadium. He was a target for Manchester City last summer, although an off-field issue meant he stayed at the club.

The Brazil international has featured in all 11 Premier League games, with two goals to his name. He has not really been at his best but has still created 12 chances in the Premier League, bettered only by Bowen.

10 LW - Mohammed Kudus

The third member of West Ham’s dynamic front three is Mohammed Kudus. Although his best position might be further infield, the attacker would surely be given a license by Lopetegui to drift around the pitch.

He has played eight times this term, scoring twice. Unsurprisingly, the Ghanaian forward has shown off the flair he possesses when dribbling. His 28 successful take-ons are more than any other West Ham player this term.

11 CF - Igor Jesus

The third and final proposed signing for the Hammers in January is Igor Jesus. The Brazilian striker has been linked with a move to the London Stadium from Brazilian side Botafogo as per GiveMeSport, and could cost around £30m.

This season in Brazil, the Botafogo number 99 has scored eight goals and has three assists to his name in just 24 appearances. That includes three goals in five games in the Copa Libertadores.

At just 23 years of age, the exciting striker is a vastly different option to the strikers currently at Lopetegui’s disposal. He could replace Michail Antonio - who has scored just once this season - in the starting lineup and might be a shrewd signing for the Hammers.

West Ham’s dream starting XI after January, in full - GK - Fabianski; RB - Wan-Bissaka, CB - Todibo, CB - Kilman, LB Oosterwolde; CM - Rodriguez, CM - Diouf; RW - Bowen, AM - Paqueta, LW - Kudus; ST - Igor Jesus