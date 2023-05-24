Arsenal could finally be set to add another all-important striker to their squad, in the hopes it can take Gabriel Jesus to the next level...

Arsenal transfer news - Antonio Sanabria interest

That's according to Italian outlet La Repubblica, relayed by Area Napoli, who notes the Gunners' interest in Torino marksman Antonio Sanabria.

The 27-year-old has drawn interest from a host of top clubs, but Mikel Arteta will arguably face the most competition with Napoli, who are expected to be in the market for a striker given the widespread interest in their star man, Victor Osimhen.

With a €25m (£22m) price tag expected to be placed upon the Paraguay international's head, this would represent a stellar cut-price option to provide fine competition to their Brazilian number nine.

Would Antonio Sanabria impress at Arsenal?

Having emerged through the infamous La Masia academy of Barcelona, the clinical attacker has enjoyed a fine season in front of goal, scoring 12 times and assisting a further three in the Serie A.

Such was his pedigree, AS Roma legend Francesco Totti had even suggested years ago: "I believe that Tony has a brilliant future. Along with Leandro Paredes, they have something more than others and I am convinced that they can have a bright future"

As a pure number nine boasting quick feet and enough speed to stretch defences, Sanabria offers a fine alternative to Jesus that could spur him on to revolutionise his game.

Despite enjoying a fine debut year in north London, the 26-year-old only managed ten goals and six assists in the league, figures admittedly marred by his long-term injury. However, even when fit his tally sits below his 13.82 expected goals for the season. This is a figure that will need to improve if they are to take that huge step towards Premier League glory.

In signing this alternative, they would not only have someone with experience to fill in should injuries strike again but also provide the necessary competition to improve the former Manchester City man's numbers.

After all, Arteta will be keen to spur his star striker to reach the levels of Erling Haaland, who has notched a record-breaking 52 goals in all competitions so far for his rivals.

With the hulking Norwegian having been backed up by the workmanlike and clinical Julian Alvarez, who too has scored 17 goals in all competitions as a second-string star, it has proven just how important some competent competition can be to reaching these levels.

Sanabria has all the physical assets to mimic Pep Guardiola's Argentinian forward, as a tricky live-wire who is impossible to mark, with a goalscoring level that arguably has outmatched Jesus this year. It could be such a quiet acquisition that ends up being the most important in this window, which promises to be a busy one for Arsenal.