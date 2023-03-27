Liverpool will undoubtedly heap the summer transfer focus on rejuvenating the midfield, but the defensive third also needs reinforcing and Benfica's Antonio Silva could fit the bill.

What's the latest on Antonio Silva to Liverpool?

Silva has been a burgeoning star in Portugal this season and already looks capable of transferring his defensive skill set to a division such as the Premier League, with Liverpool holding an interest since December.

And now, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Reds are joined by rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in pursuing a summer deal for the precocious defender who could cost €100m (£88m).

Whether Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has the funds to strike a deal remains to be seen, but with the forthcoming transfer window a striking opportunity to stabilise the ship after a lacklustre campaign, the centre-back could be the perfect option.

Who could Silva replace at Liverpool?

If Silva's youth and inexperience could be held as a deterrent against parting with such an exorbitant sum to clinch his signature, it is a flimsy argument when considering the control and composure exhibited domestically and in the Champions League belies his age.

Having forged his path exclusively for Benfica's second team last season, scarcely into adulthood, the 19-year-old has made 34 appearances for the senior set-up this term and is now an unflappable and unwavering presence at the heart of the back-line, hailed as a "crazy" talent by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Eagles are flying; Silva is the centrepiece of the defensive structure and organisation, imperious in his ball-playing aptitude and aggressive in his sweeping approach.

Benfica top the Portuguese Primeira Liga by ten points as the campaign approaches the business end, while Inter Milan awaits Roger Schmidt's outfit in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Silva recording Sofascore ratings of 7.26 and 7.10 in the respective competitions.

Jamie Carragher remarked that the touted defender is "going to be a superstar", and with a vested interest in his services from multiple suitors, Liverpool would be wise to act swiftly and best rivals in a transfer battle, especially given that Klopp's side are a shadow of their former selves and currently languish seven points outside top-four, out of all cup competitions.

As per FBref, Silva ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs across Men's 'Next 8' divisions - the leagues underneath the established big five - for rate of goals, the top 1% for pass completion and the top 10% for progressive passes.

With 31-year-old Reds defender Joel Matip facing criticism over his performances this term, Klopp might be inclined to act swiftly.

Indeed, Matip has been labelled "awful" by CBS reporter Nico Cantor for his performances, recording a shoddy Sofascore rating of 6.67 in the Premier League this year.

But with the Cameroonian colossus still ranking among the top 2% of defenders across Europe's major leagues for rate of goals and the top 6% for progressive passes, Silva certainly appears to be a tailor-made replacement for the stalwart, who has been integral to Liverpool's silver-laden success but is perhaps nearing the end of his career on Merseyside.

Silva would cost a king's ransom, granted, but Liverpool need to act with conviction to cement future success and remind the rest of Europe that Anfield demands success across every front.