Yesterday hardly marked the most vintage display from Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag will not care as he recorded a vital 2-1 victory to stem the tide and earn his men some respite.

Unsurprisingly, as has been the case whenever the club needs someone to stand up and shine, Bruno Fernandes was the first to appear...

How did Bruno Fernandes play vs Sheffield United?

As their talisman now for over three years, the Portugal international emerged as a relentless creative force once again, trying everything in his power to avoid recording an underwhelming result against a side expected to be battling for safety this season.

However, despite taking the lead, with the 29-year-old assisting, they were instantly pegged back, and the pressure ramped up. Despite this, history has proven that these are the conditions where Fernandes thrives.

Managing five key passes, it could be argued that the midfield maestro was value for far more than the sole assist he attained. Such was his desperation to get on the ball and create, he would enjoy 90 touches of the ball, and yet losing possession 27 times is indicative of someone attempting something new, with varying success.

Although many will rush to point him out as the outstanding figure for the visitors, as they moved up to eighth in the Premier League with their win, others will rightly look to Antony as another who starred amidst plenty of adversity.

How did Antony play vs Sheffield United?

Having been dismissed from the squad after serious allegations were made of the former Ajax man, Ten Hag saw fit to reintegrate his £85m man late last month, with his integration having been measured ever since.

Although starting opportunities have been sparse since, he certainly took his chance yesterday, starring from the flank as another creator worthy of merit. However, it was his work rate that truly drew praise.

Whilst many might rush to lambast the £200k-per-week Brazilian for his extravagant skills that go nowhere, or his inability to beat a man and use his right foot, one thing people have never been able to challenge him on is his work ethic.

Yesterday was no different, and in a clash where they needed to dig deep to avoid embarrassment, he was there.

Winning 85% of all the duels he competed in only helps to emphasise this point, and although only one of his four crosses would hit the mark, journalist Tom Gott would still praise the glimpses of quality Antony boasting in his post-match player ratings after a solid 6/10 display, writing for 90min: "Had some really lively moments but drifted in and out of the game too often".

Having faced true personal adversity this campaign, with the results of which still unconfirmed, the 23-year-old's performance in their win over the Blades has offered a fine foundation for a return to form, at a time when Ten Hag is crying out for his players to stand up and be counted.

The creativity and goal threat of Antony has every chance of returning, but as long as his work rate remains, the Dutch manager have little reason for huge unrest just yet.