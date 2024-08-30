The exit of a £200,000-a-week Manchester United player is now not expected to happen this summer, according to a fresh update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Latest on Man Utd exits on deadline day

The future of Jadon Sancho has dominated deadline day from a Red Devils perspective, as he potentially looks to seal a move away from Old Trafford.

The Englishman has never got going in a United shirt since completing a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, even being loaned back to the Bundesliga side last season. Chelsea are believed to be making late efforts to sign the 24-year-old, as the Blues look to seal yet another signing.

However, Erik ten Hag provided an update on Sancho's future during his pre-Liverpool press conference on Friday, saying he expects him to remain at United: "As far as I know, I expect him to stay, yeah. We are happy with him. We need a good squad. We have to play many games until January. After the break we play every third day so we need options."

Away from all things Sancho, a key update has now emerged regarding the future of another Old Trafford ace.

£200,000-a-week Man Utd winger set to stay

According to Romano on X, Antony is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer, with a loan move to Real Betis off the table after the player decided he wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

There is no question that Antony has been a disappointing signing for United overall, with a lack of end product from his right-sided attacking role something that he has received plenty of credit for. The £200,000-a-week Brazilian has only bagged 11 goals and five assists in 83 appearances for United, which compared to the likes of rivals Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka in his position, is simply not good enough for the Red Devils to close the gap.

That being said, Antony does still possess quality and is only 24 years of age, with Rio Ferdinand describing him as a "threat" and Danny Murphy also praising him last season: "Antony was running in behind and making different types of runs today. There’s been a lot of discontent with him in the first couple of games, but his end product, picking passes better, he was much more decisive in his play today."

There is plenty of competition for places in wide areas at United now, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, so now is the time for Antony to find another gear, or the calls for him to move on next summer are only likely to become more deafening.

The natural ability is there for all to see, in terms of his classy left foot and quick dribbling, but it is now a case of him adding that all-important substance to his game, scoring and assisting at a far greater rate.