Manchester United are back in action this weekend as the Premier League returns from the international break, but the Red Devils could be about to lose a first-team player before their encounter with Southampton, according to a recent report.

It has been a frustrating start to the new season for Erik ten Hag’s side, as despite having a strong summer of transfer activity, his side have won just one of their opening three league games.

Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United brought in five new players during the summer, but the Premier League side are already getting their plans in place for the January transfer window and next summer.

Manchester United's summer signings Leny Yoro Lille Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich Manuel Ugarte PSG

The club has already been linked with a number of players, despite the transfer window shutting over a week ago. The Red Devils are said to have watched defender Ali Sahin Yilmaz in action during the last week for Turkey’s under-20s, and the scouts present at the game were said to have been left impressed.

As well as looking at Sahin Yilmaz, it has now been reported that Man United are also interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old is said to be among the players that United are monitoring ahead of next summer, as they look to strengthen in defence, midfield, and out wide.

Eze remained at Selhurst Park this summer and has already impressed, grabbing one goal in three Premier League games. Eze’s arrival at Old Trafford may depend on what happens to winger Antony, as the Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club in recent days.

£200k-a-week ace pushing to leave Manchester United

According to The Sun, Manchester United’s Antony is pushing to leave the football club this week, as he has interest from Turkey. The report states that the Brazilian is keen to leave United this week, with José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe in pole position to sign the attacker on loan for the remainder of the season and the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday.

As well as Fenerbahçe, he is also being monitored by his former club Ajax, as well as teams from Spain, France, and Saudi Arabia, though it is only the Turkish outfit who could get a deal done in the next 72 hours.

The 24-year-old has reportedly told the Red Devils that he wants to leave, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co are seemingly happy to cave, with United themselves said to be keen on pushing through a loan deal.

Antony signed a £200,000 per week deal two years ago after leaving Ajax, but has struggled to adapt to life in England. The Brazilian played 44 times in his first season at the club, scoring eight goals and grabbing three assists, but that was as good as it got, as last season he played 34 times in all competitions and scored just three times. This season, Antony has featured just once, and it was a short cameo in the game against Brighton.