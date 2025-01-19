Chelsea have made a mid-January approach to one Premier League club over signing a star player of theirs, with reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic sharing news out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea identify forward targets as Nkunku eyes January exit

As reliably reported throughout this week, wantaway winger Christopher Nkunku is a winter transfer target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and the prospect of him joining Vincent Kompany's side is a serious one.

Nkunku has already verbally agreed terms with Bayern, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, and the versatile £195,000-per-week forward is said to be one of their priority potential signings before deadline day.

Contact is ongoing with both Chelsea and super-agent Pini Zahavi over the 27-year-old's potential move to Bavaria, but the prospect of Mathys Tel coming the other way to Stamford Bridge is apparently off for now.

With the likelihood of Tel joining Enzo Maresca's side in place of Nkunku now unlikely, Chelsea have turned their attention to alternative wide targets, and one of them is believed to be Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The 20-year-old has bagged eight goals and five assists in all competitions so far, with Napoli also eyeing Garnacho as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

United have rejected Napoli's approaches for the South American thus far, and the BBC report that Antonio Conte's side failed with a £40 million offer for Garnacho earlier this week.

Napoli's failure to move forward on a deal for him could hand Chelsea an opportunity to pounce, with The Athletic's Ornstein stating that they're attempting to do just that.

Chelsea make approach to Man United over signing Alejandro Garnacho

According to the respected transfer reporter, Chelsea have held initial talks over signing Garnacho, making an approach to United as they scour the market for exciting, potentially world-class wingers.

As well as the £60 million Red Devils star, Maresca's side have made a move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jamie Gittens.

"Chelsea have made enquiries about Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund as they consider options to bolster in the wide attacking areas," said Ornstein via The Athletic's live blog [January 17, 13:35].

"The 20-year-old wingers are among multiple candidates of interest to Chelsea as they explore potential signings. Conversations remain at an early stage, with Garnacho and Gittens fitting the profile the west London club are pondering to bolster head coach Enzo Maresca’s squad."

Another winger linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this month is Deportivo La Coruna's Yeremay Hernandez, and it is believed Chelsea have made offers for the Spaniard, as they scattergun the market for new forwards.