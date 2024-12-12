An approach for one exit-chasing West Ham United ace has been made ahead of the looming January transfer window, and Julen Lopetegui's side would agree to grant the player's wish and let the transfer happen on certain conditions.

West Ham prepare for Bournemouth as Lopetegui faces continued pressure

Reports in the build to Monday's 'El Sackico' claimed that West Ham's game against Wolves was an absolute must-win for Lopetegui in terms of his immediate future, with the Spaniard ultimately reigning supreme over Gary O'Neil and keeping his job.

As things stand, West Ham do not want to make a change in the dugout, but this could change very quickly. As per ExWHUemployee, there is acknowledgement that results have to improve and performances have simply not been good enough - so the pressure is still well and truly on Lopetegui heading into a crucial Christmas period.

West Ham's last eight games in all competitions Match Date Opponent Competition Result #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

In truth, Jarrod Bowen's absolutely fantastic solo effort in the dying minutes spared Lopetegui's blushes, as West Ham weren't exactly convincing against a Wolves side who could've easily snatched a draw through Matt Doherty's brief equaliser.

West Ham travel to Bournemouth next Monday in what is another must-win game for their under-fire manager, with Lopetegui desperately attempting to galvanise any form of momentum and justify Tim Steidten's £120 million expenditure on new signings in the summer.

Graham Potter is open to a short-term West Ham contract to succeed Lopetegui if they opt to part company with the 58-year-old, according to some reports. Other potential candidates who've been linked include the likes of Sergio Conceicao, Massimiliano Allegri and "wonderkid" manager Matthias Jaissle - so there are options for David Sullivan beyond Lopetegui.

David Moyes has even been linked with a third stint at West Ham, but in the meantime, attention surrounds both their upcoming fixtures and the January transfer window - which represents a chance to strengthen ahead of the second half of 24/25.

West Ham agree to let Luizao leave on loan as Internacional make approach

It is also an opportunity to rid surplus players off the club's books, and one of them is forgotten 2022 signing Luizao. The 22-year-old Brazilian is yet to make a single first-team appearance since signing from São Paulo this time two years ago, and has been reduced to mainly Under-21 cameos.

Reports this week have claimed that Luizao wants to leave West Ham and return to Brazil for personal reasons, with Globo Esporte providing their own update on the situation.

They write that Internacional have made an approach to sign Luizao from West Ham, who would agree to let the centre-back join them on loan with no additional costs, including an option-to-buy at the end of his temporary spell.

This could facilitate the negotiations heavily, with the Brazilian transfer window opening on January 3 as Internacional pursue new central defensive options.