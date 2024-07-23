Chelsea are working hard to build the foundations paved by Mauricio Pochettino, aiming to return to the Champions League and restore that trophy-winning feeling.

Todd Boehly and Co cannot be faulted for a lack of ambition, but the scattergun transfer approach over the past few years has resulted in a motley crew that has failed to produce the desired results.

Now, the Blues are polishing their project under newly-appointed Enzo Maresca, and while a range of exciting signings have been made already this summer, focus is now being directed on an exciting full-back.

Chelsea targetting new wide defender

As per Italian outlet Calcio Lecce, Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing Patrick Dorgu this summer and have asked for information about a deal. The trouble is, he has many suitors and has been transfer-listed for €30m (£25m) - a steep figure.

Dorgu, 19, has enjoyed a terrific start to life in Serie A and could be a brilliant addition to a Chelsea team in transition, with Lecce currently believed to be awaiting an official offer from Chelsea for the left-back.

What Patrick Dorgu would bring to Chelsea

Dorgu has been described as "flawless" by one eagle-eyed scout, with the teenage talent making quite the roaring start to life on the major stage in Italy.

Having only made his senior debut last term, Dorgu featured 34 times in Serie A, starting 17 matches and scoring two goals, predominantly as a left-back. As per Sofascore, he also completed 84% of his passes and averaged four successful duels per game - at an impressive success rate of 57%.

He also ranked among the top 10% of full-backs in the Italian top flight last year for goals, the top 11% for tackles and the top 12% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref, with his robust defending, imposing 6 foot 2 frame and pace.

Capable of bombing up and down the flank, the Danish defender would offer something different at left-back to Marc Cucurella, who thrived at Euro 2024 with Spain but has not enjoyed the best of times of Chelsea since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60m in 2022.

He's pocketing a bloated £175k-per-week salary with the Blues despite leaving plenty to be desired - pundit Jamie Carragher has scalded him with criticism that "he can’t defend".

Football FanCast's Team of the Tournament.

His stats in Germany as Spain clinched gold make a convincing comment on the 26-year-old's finest attributes: crisp passing and solid defending, but is this reflective of his efforts at Chelsea?

Marc Cucurella: Euro 2024 Statistics Statistics # Matches played 6 Matches started 6 Assists 1 Pass completion 90% Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 1.2 Ball recoveries per game 3.5 Tackles per game 2.0 Clearances per game 1.7 Duels won per game 5.5 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

He was only afforded 20 starts in the Premier League system, and while he came out on top in 60% of his duels, Cucurella averaged just 0.2 dribbles per game, with a lack of mobility something that could be replaced by the ferocious wheels of Dorgu.

Therefore, Chelsea must push ahead and complete a deal for Dorgu, who has the properties of an elite-level full-back. Cucurella might be the flavour of the month after his international escapades, but can he be trusted to put two years of middling efforts behind him in west London?

Dorgu's athleticism and technical prowess could see him leapfrog the Spaniard (in good time) - Maresca and his transfer team just need to make sure he does so clad in Chelsea blue.