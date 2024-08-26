Everton have begun the 2024/25 campaign – their final one at Goodison Park – in dreadful fashion. Not only have they lost their opening two games of the Premier League season, but the Toffees have conceded seven goals without reply.

Hardly the start Sean Dyche was aiming for. This may force his hand to make a couple of signings before the summer transfer window closes on Friday evening.

Could this see the manager turn towards La Liga, as he eyes a move for a World Cup winner…

Everton chasing swoop for World Cup winner

According to reports in Spain (via Sport Witness), the Goodison Park side have joined the chase to sign Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel.

Another update has come from Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt, who said via X: "Everton and Borussia Dortmund add to the interest in Gonzalo Montiel. There are already talks underway for the full-back to leave Sevilla definitively. Nottingham Forest is also in the bidding."

It certainly looks as though the 27-year-old is keen on leaving Spain. Will it be a temporary deal? Or will the Toffees make a solid proposal to fend off other interest and bring him back to the Premier League?

Everton's summer transfer signings so far Player Club signed from Jake O'Brien Lyon Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Asmir Begovic QPR Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Via Transfermarkt

Gonzalo Montiel’s 2023/24 season in numbers

The Argentinian made just one appearance for Sevilla last term before joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.

Overall, he made 19 appearances for the club, grabbing three assists, as he eventually worked his way into the Argentinean side for the Copa América, held this summer.

The 5 foot 11 defender, who was hailed as an “animal” by former coach Julen Lopetegui, started just eight times in the top flight, but he did show glimpses of his attacking qualities.

Indeed, the right-back created four chances, averaged 0.6 key passes per game and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts, not bad for a player who averaged only 58 minutes per game.

These forward-thinking capabilities could make him a dream signing for Jack Harrison, who has operated on the right wing in Everton’s opening two matches of the season.

The Englishman scored four times and grabbed three assists last season, but this could increase if he has someone like Montiel playing Harrison into better positions, rather than the ageing Ashley Young or Seamus Coleman.

Indeed, when compared to his positional peers in the Premier League last season, Montiel ranked in the top 12% for assists per 90 (0.22), while ranking in the top 7% for tackles, underlining how effective he was bursting forward up and down the right flank.

This could allow Dyche the chance to partner him with Harrison on the right wing, which should ensure plenty of goalscoring chances come from out wide, especially if the duo click together.

The next few days will be mightily important for Dyche, even more so considering the poor start to the season Everton have had.

Another signing or two may just boost the morale at the club heading into September.