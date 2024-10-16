Fulham are already in contact over a potential January addition who could be available for as little as £4m as Marco Silva's side look to continue their early season momentum.

Fulham start Premier League season strongly

Seven games into the 24/25 Premier League campaign, Fulham are just three points outside the top four after an excellent start to the campaign under Marco Silva. Though they lost Joao Palhinha over the summer, the arrivals of Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Joachim Andersen and Sander Berge have all helped Fulham begin the season in strong form.

The departures of veterans such as Willian and Bobby DeCordova Reid paved the way for a revamp at Craven Cottage, and the squad have bought into the new-look regime. They have lost just twice so far this season, and even in their 3-2 defeat to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City they had excellent chances to beat the Cityzens, with Adama Traore in particular squandering a pair of fine chances.

Their only other defeat has come at Old Trafford on the opening evening of the season, where they were beaten by a late Joshua Zirkzee goal after wasting plenty of good chances of their own, and there is a real feeling of optimism around West London about where the club could finish this season.

That will be put to the test in a favourable run of games ahead, with Fulham facing two sides without a win plus struggling Everton and Brentford in their next five games.

Fulham's next five Premier League games Aston Villa (Home) Everton (Away) Brentford (Home) Crystal Palace (Away) Wolves (Home)

Fulham target international defender

TEAMtalk report that Marco Silva's side have made contact with the agent of 9-cap Cameroon international defender Joyskim Dawa, who currently plies his trade for Steaua Bucharest. Standing at a massive 195cm tall (6 foot 4) the 28-year-old defender has impressed in the Europa League, something that has caught the attention of several clubs in England.

As per the report, Leeds and Everton are both also keen on signing the defender, but Fulham are the only club to have gone as far as to make contact over a potential move in the winter window. Any transfer would be relatively cheap, with Dawa having a £4m release clause in his contract with the Romanian giants.

A strong defender, he is also handy at the other end, scoring twice in five Champions League qualifiers this season and once in nine appearances in the Romanian top flight.

Fulham signed two new centre-backs over the summer, in the shape of Andersen and Jorge Cuenca, but should Dawa continue to impress they may feel that the £4m release clause is a bargain they cannot afford to miss out on as they look to make a push for European football next season.