Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for one of Europe's most clinical attackers this summer as Arne Slot looks to make his first signing at Anfield.

Slow summer so far for Liverpool

There is yet to be a signing at Anfield this summer, with the Reds one of just two Premier League sides yet to add a fresh face to their ranks. Speaking before his first game in charge of the Reds, which saw a Dominik Szoboszlai goal help them edge past Real Betis in the USA, the new Liverpool boss revealed that his side were still looking to do business, adding it would be a "surprise" if no new players arrived before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

"We already have a very good team I'm already really happy with," Slot told the media.

"But it would be a surprise for all of us I think, if we don't bring any player in. So that will probably happen in the end. For now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign."

So far though, the only moves at Anfield have been exits, with Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara both leaving on free transfers, the latter retiring from professional football. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Adrian was part of the Betis side that Liverpool kicked off their pre-season against after completing a move to the Spanish outfit earlier in the summer.

Now, Slot's side could be ready to make a major statement in the transfer market, if reports are to be believed.

Liverpool linked with move for clinical striker

That comes with Liverpool reportedly having made contact for former Coventry man and now Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who recently enjoyed a phenomenal season in Portugal.

The Swedish forward has been linked with moves with Chelsea and Arsenal after he found the net a mammoth 29 times in just 33 Liga Portugal outings, a string of performances which also included nine assists and saw him labelled a "big game player" by football analyst Ben Mattinson.

Unlike Liverpool's current starting striker Darwin Nunez, who squandered a hatful of excellent chances during Jurgen Klopp's final campaign, Gyokeres is one of the most clinical finishers in Europe and overperformed his expected goals by seven, more than Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah.

How Nunez, Salah and Gyokeres compare 2023/24 season (FBref) Viktor Gyokeres Mo Salah Darwin Nunez Appearances 33 32 36 Goals 29 18 11 Expected goals 22.5 21.2 16.3 Goals - xG +6.5 -3.2 -5.3 Minutes per goal/assist 74.6 90.5 108

Now, Football Insider claim that Liverpool have entered the race for the striker, joining the list of Premier League clubs that are chasing his services. The Reds and Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the race and have made an approach by registering their interest.

Any move for Gyokeres may well depend on a departure in their frontline, with Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Nunez all capable of playing as a striker for the Reds.

It would also require Sporting to reduce their price tag, the report adds, with the striker unlikely to move at all this summer unless his £84m asking price is dropped. That too is unlikely, with Gyokeres still having four years left to run on his total £62,000-a-week deal in Lisbon.

