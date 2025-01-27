Tottenham have now made contact to land a versatile new defender for Ange Postecoglou as they look to strengthen their ranks in the months ahead.

Postecoglou clinging on at Spurs after another loss

Spurs' latest Premier League defeat against relegation-threatened Leicester City has only served to increase the pressure on Ange Postecoglou in the technical area.

Currently a point above Everton, the Lilywhites have seen their hopes of finishing in a European spot for next season disappear in recent weeks, but they remain supportive of Postecoglou.

According to Alasdair Gold, "Spurs are sticking with Ange Postecoglou for now amid the absurd injury crisis and are trying to sign at least one player for him in the week ahead", having only managed to add Antonin Kinsky so far this month.

Beset by injuries, Spurs have now picked up just five points since they thrashed Manchester City 4-0 in November and are sliding down the table, though relegation remains highly unlikely.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Brentford (Away) Manchester United (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Manchester City (Home) Bournemouth (Home)

But despite their form, Spurs continue to look beyond this season and have now already begun planning for next summer according to a fresh report.

Tottenham make approach for "top" £42m defender

That comes as Caught Offside report that Tottenham have joined the race to sign 27-year-old Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

A left-footed defender, Hancko featured against England at Euro 2024 in an unfamiliar left-back role, but highlighted his versatility with an excellent performance against Bukayo Saka. The defender won five of his six tackles and 10 of his 20 duels, while he reduced England's no.7 to just a single chance created and a single shot.

More recently, he has got the better of Tottenham legend Harry Kane, featuring at the heart of defence as Feyenoord picked up a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich, with Kane having the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes.

He has already missed one chance to move to the Premier League, with the centre-back revealing earlier in the season that Liverpool rejected the chance to sign him due to his age and price tag.

"Liverpool have a certain transfer philosophy. Age was one issue, the other was price. Both factors were negative for me", he explained.

12 months on, he could be Premier League bound but to London rather than Liverpool, with both Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly in the mix to sign him, making approaches. The pair have "registered an interest" and "both asked for information about the player’s availability", though Feyenoord are thought to be demanding around €50m to let him leave [£42m].

Hancko has been impressive in the Netherlands, with ex-Feyenoord defender Tim de Cler full of praise for the Slovakian. “He is so stable and can basically do anything. I just think he is a top defender all-round,” he said.

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atlético Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”

With Micky van de Ven consistently struggling for fitness, Hancko's arrival could be a much-needed boost to Tottenham's backline should it transpire in the summer.