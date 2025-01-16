Tottenham Hotspur have made a serious approach over signing an ambitious new forward target, as manager Ange Postecoglou attempts to reinforce his attack with real quality during the business end of January.

Spurs lose Randal Kolo Muani transfer race with new options identified

Postecoglou's side were involved in a high-profile transfer race for the signature of PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani, but the France international has made his preference crystal clear.

Tottenham attempted to sway Kolo Muani until the dying seconds, as reported by reliable media sources like Fabrice Hawkins, but Juventus proved a more tempting option for the 26-year-old - who's put pen to paper on a loan move to Serie A with no buy option.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

Spurs were in discussions with PSG on Monday over Kolo Muani. However, their efforts fell short, as Juve eventually beat both the north Londoners and Man United in pursuit of the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Attention now turns to whom technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and the club's recruitment team could identify as an alternative to the versatile forward, and there are a few credible options.

RMC Sport's Hawkins reports that Tottenham could advance on a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo before deadline day, even if Thomas Frank has attempted to pour cold water over the possibility of his exit this winter.

In the face of an irresistible January offer, especially considering Mbeumo's contract expires in 18 months, you could make a case that Frank could be overruled by Brentford officials when it comes to letting the Cameroonian star depart - so this could still be one to watch.

In the event a deal for Mbeumo proves impossible, another Premier League star facing an uncertain future is Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The 20-year-old Red Devils sensation is believed to be attracting serious interest from Serie A as a top target for Antonio Conte, with reports in Italy claiming Napoli have offered Garnacho a contract to join them.

Tottenham prepared to make £60m bid for Alejandro Garnacho

While Conte's side appear seriously keen, he has admirers closer to home as well, and Spurs are believed to be well in the mix for his signature.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham have made a "concrete" enquiry over a deal for Garnacho, and they're prepared to test United's resolve with a £60 million bid for the forward's services.

The outlet adds that this could even be enough to tempt Ruben Amorim's side into selling. Due to rumoured PSR concerns, United are apparently prioritising "pure profit" sales, opening the door for interested sides to hold talks over Garnacho.

Called a "real deal" player by pundit Rio Ferdinand, the Argentine boasts eight goals and five assists from 30 appearances in all competitions already this season.