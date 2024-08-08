Wolverhampton Wanderers have made contact to sign a "clinical" new striker for Gary O’Neil, according to a new report.

Wolves summer signings so far

Back in May, O’Neil admitted that the club may need to sell if they are to spend, saying: “I don’t think there will be money available to us if nobody leaves. If we decided not to sell a big player there may be some bits and pieces we can do. We have some players out on loan that have value and we might be able to do some bits. The club is expected – in the foreseeable future, maybe not long-term future – to be able to fund itself so we need to be able to work with that.”

Selling a star player is what those at Molineux have done, cashing in on centre-back Max Kilman who joined West Ham in a big-money deal. Those funds have allowed Wolves to complete the permanent signing of Tommy Doyle, who was on loan last season, whereas Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima have also arrived from SC Braga and Sport Recife respectively.

A loan deal for Celta Viga forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has also gone through, which has seen Wolves spend a total of €33m so far, while bringing in €47.5m from Kilman’s move to West Ham (Transfermarkt). Wolves may not be done there, though, with a new report sharing an approach for a fresh attacking target.

Wolves make approach for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath

According to reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves have made contact over a potential deal for Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath. The report claims that RB Salzburg have made an approach along with Wolves, whereas AS Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested.

The 25-year-old made the move to Middlesbrough last summer and enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Championship, scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Labelled as “clinical” during the 2023/24 campaign, Latte Lath, an Ivory Coast international, helped Middlesbrough push for a late playoff spot.

Michael Carrick hailed the forward back in March, saying after his late goal against Southampton: “He’s good at that Manu - good in the air. I thought he defended a couple of the corners well too, which proves that.

"That’s 10 (goals) for the season for him which, after a stop-start season because of a couple of injuries, and his first season in what is an intense league that isn't easy to come into, is really positive. It’s a good return. He’s grasping the league and adapting all the time. To get a late goal shows that and is always great in front of your own fans. It’s a great step for him and I’m really happy with him. To put that performance in and keep going for the 90 minutes, I’m delighted for him.”