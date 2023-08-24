Leeds United could finally be set to restart their summer spending, with a star acquisition reportedly nearing completion…

Who are Leeds United signing this summer?

Having already welcomed Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Karl Darlow to the club, with the loan capture of Joe Rodon also bolstering their ranks further, it must come as a surprise to manager Daniel Farke that his side is actually weaker now than when he first came in.

The mass exodus of Elland Road has seen numerous first-team stars jump ship, unwilling to try and steer the Whites from the mess they put them in.

Whilst frustrating, if they don’t want to be there, the German head coach likely does not want them.

Instead, he will look elsewhere for players who do, with a report from Last Word On Football now suggesting a potential deal for someone who would certainly improve them.

They note that the west Yorkshire outfit are actually set to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers, having been linked with a switch throughout the window.

His club are holding out for a fee of around £5.5m to sanction his exit, with that report also suggesting personal terms have already been agreed.

How good is Glen Kamara?

Despite their troublesome start to the campaign, there has been a sole area on the pitch that has impressed amidst all the turmoil.

Three Championship fixtures have failed to bring a victory, but at the very least a solid foundation for success has been seemingly built with a rock-solid engine room.

The Wales international has struck up an immense relationship with 17-year-old prodigy Archie Gray, boasting youth and energy in spades, with the former in particular offering vast experience despite being just 22 years old.

However, it is likely unrealistic to assume that the Thorp Arch graduate can hold down his spot for the entire term.

That is where Kamara can come in, to help fulfil that role and allow the teenager to take over in a few years, if not allow his attributes to thrive further forward as an attacking maestro.

After all, the Finland international is entering his prime years at 27 years old and would offer an added injection of pace, power, tireless energy and economical passing.

To justify these claims, his performances throughout the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season are worth viewing, as his 7.01 average rating was buoyed by a host of outstanding other figures.

With three goals, three assists and a 91% pass accuracy, alongside 1.3 key passes and one tackle per game, there is little that Kamara did not excel at, via Sofascore.

The perfect all-rounder, his presence alone could help elevate the whole team.

It was therefore no surprise to see him lauded by former boss Steven Gerrard, who noted:

“He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack.

“But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park?

“He showed signs of that against Kilmarnock and potentially he can become a top midfielder.” This was supplemented by a further quote, where the Liverpool legend branded him a "class act".

Then, comparing his figures with Gray’s opening three games of the Championship term, it becomes clear that whilst promising he remains raw.

Kamara could help hone his 81% pass accuracy and 1.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore, into a more refined and confident midfield presence, moulding the youngster in his image whilst allowing him to retain his youthful exuberance that has instantly endeared him to fans.

It would likely take no time at all for Gray to become a hero at Elland Road, but should he manage to copy the performances of his potential new teammate, this would be a venture surely fast-tracked.