Arsenal could be set to swoop for a young superstar this summer, in an effort to emulate a former favourite around north London.

What's the latest on Arda Guler to Arsenal?

That's according to Turkish-Football, who revealed that Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar is leading the race for Fenerbahce's 18-year-old sensation Arda Guler, alongside top-flight rivals Newcastle United.

With both having made contact with the representatives of the player and an official offer in the works, it is expected that both Premier League clubs will move as quickly as possible as a summer of widespread interest looms.

Although highly thought-of at his current club, should the right offer arise they would definitely consider sanctioning his exit. Last summer it was reported that a fee of around €25m (£21m) would be enough to tempt the Turkish outfit.

Who is Arda Guler?

To emphasise the bright future of this teenage sensation, the creative attacking midfielder has consistently been likened to former Emirates hero Mesut Ozil.

GOAL journalist Tom Maston even wrote on Twitter in 2022:

"A second professional goal for Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler (2005) today. Mesut Ozil may have been ostracised, but ‘the new Ozil’ is thriving at Fener".

Given the moments of magic the former German international often conjured in north London, being linked with someone of his ilk would surely have fans pleading for such a switch. Across his 254 appearances for Arsenal, the 34-year-old scored 44 times and assisted a further 79, which included that infamous 2015/16 campaign where he posted 28 goal contributions in all competitions, including 19 assists in the league.

Arsene Wenger lauded him as the "complete athlete" during that year, to compound him as a true star for the legendary Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Guler has been silently thriving in his homeland to earn such a comparison, recording six goals and six assists in all competitions much to the delight of legendary midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian icon was full of praise for the teenager, noting:

"Arda Guler is a very talented player. He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential."

He dresses his impressive figures up with that same classy play style that earned Ozil such praise, drifting onto that favoured left foot with poise and elegance. This explains exactly why Edu will be so keen to push through this deal.

Whilst this new-look Arsenal side has earned a steely resolve, largely removing the soft underbelly that had plagued them in the past, the Emirates crowd remains a keen appreciator of a silky operator.

Therefore, placing Guler before them would surely make him an instant favourite too, seeking to follow in the footsteps of the World Cup-winning maestro.