Newcastle United’s investment thus far has been near-faultless, with their transfer dealings fulfilling their every need without having had to spend recklessly.

This summer they will hope to replicate this form, with the wide array of options that Champions League football is set to bring them.

However, they cannot afford to allow the big names that will become available to blind their long-term mission, to once again bring sustainable and consistent success back to St James’ Park.

With James Maddison a man that was consistently linked with a switch to Tyneside, Tottenham Hotspur have now won the race for his signature, announcing him as a new signing on Wednesday evening.

As is always the way though, a fine alternative has shown up, with all the assets to align with their current transfer policy that has already brought fine results.

That man is Arda Guler, and whilst reports are suggesting a bid in excess of £20m will pry him from his homeland, this is a huge coup compared to the £40m Leicester City brought in for Maddison.

Is Arda Guler good enough for the Premier League?

Despite being only 18 years old, this midfield maestro has already been capped four times by Turkey, having shone for Fenerbahce of late.

Last campaign saw the teenager record 13 goal contributions in all competitions, with his ability to play off either wing comparable to the Foxes 26-year-old star.

Such imperious form over recent years caught the attention of journalist Tom Maston, who took to Twitter to brand him “the new Ozil”.

Given the level that the German creator reached, winning a World Cup alongside a host of domestic honours in both England and Spain, Guler should be flattered.

The now-retired star was also a key asset at Arsenal for some time, taking English football by storm and recording 123 goal contributions across 254 games at the Emirates.

It is this comparison that lends to the notion that he could even be a better option than Maddison, given how on Tyneside he would be afforded a slow integration, with less pressure upon his shoulders to instantly shine.

This could allow him brief cameos as Eddie Howe moulds the youngster in his image, before eventually unleashing him on the league.

For the fee the England international would have commanded, the fanbase will have expected fireworks. Indeed, ten goals and nine assists in the league for a relegated side was a seriously impressive feat.

Guler, however, represents a cheaper alternative with a truly glistening future, having already showcased his talents in the Turkish top flight as a teenager. Whilst not quite the star name fans might crave, he should still be deserving of plenty of hype given his immense potential.