A 2022 World Cup ace is reportedly holding talks to join West Ham as technical director Tim Steidten's transfer plans continue to take shape.

West Ham set for busy but careful January window

The Hammers are reportedly looking to make multiple signings next month in a bid to back manager David Moyes.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that West Ham will be busy in the January window, and another reliable source in ExWHUemployee has suggested the same. However, the latter insider also said that the club will be operating on a somewhat limited budget.

“I have spoken to the person who would be best placed to answer on our January transfer budget,” said Ex last month.

"What I was told is that Under Financial Fair Play we are struggling. We overspent in 2021 and we have to be careful to not ‘do an Everton’.

“So although there is money there in the pot, it isn’t a huge amount as the club are being understandably careful. We only need to look at the situations at Everton, Man City and Chelsea to know how serious it can be if not keeping within the parameters.”

Ex's claim links in with reports this week that West Ham will be operating on a somewhat sell-to-buy policy, with player sales said to be "first priority" for Steidten and co-chairman David Sullivan in a bid to make squad space.

Taking this into account, West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a few potential bargains. Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, who has a £15 million release clause in his contract, is one such option widely linked.

The Guinea international has scored 16 goals in just 13 league appearances, and could bolster Moyes' attacking options to no end for an affordable fee.

Elsewhere, West Ham are also real admirers of FC Luzern midfielder Ardon Jashari.

Jashari holding West Ham transfer talks

The Switzerland international, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this time last year, is a star mainstay for Luzern at club level - missing just one league game this season.

He's scored three goals in that time and can prove to be an extremely useful asset in the middle of the park.

Jashari, according to recent reports, could cost as little as £5 million to prise away from the Swiss side - which surely comes as pretty enticing from West Ham's perspective.

Now, Solothurner Zeitung (via Sport Witness) have an update on the 21-year-old. It is believed Jashari is holding talks to join West Ham alongside other interested clubs Villarreal and Freiburg.

However, Luzern president Stefan Wolf claims that these personal talks mean less than reported, given he has no official offer on the table just yet.

“We don’t have to sell Ardon. In addition, three parties always have to agree to a transfer – there is nothing on my table," said Wolf to Nau.ch (via Sport Witness).

If West Ham can tempt the chief into doing business, he could be an astute option to shore up Moyes' depth behind the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek. Jashari has also been called a "leader" by football scout Oliver Zesiger (via Luzerner Zeitung).