West Ham United's incredibly inconsistent form reared its ugly head once again on Wednesday night, as after comprehensively beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League just a few days prior, the Hammers completely capitulated at Anfield and put in their worst performance of the season - including their 5-0 loss to Fulham.

The Eastenders controlled 33% of the possession, conceded five goals and, possibly worst of all, managed to have just two shots in the entire game, which, compared to Liverpool's 29, is comically poor. Now, David Moyes did make a number of changes to the lineup, but that still can't excuse how abysmally poor the team were.

So, with a far-from-impressive Manchester United coming to the London Stadium on Saturday, the Hammers must respond with a strong performance, one that sees them come away with at least a point if not all three.

With this in mind, Moyes should be looking to make six changes to the starting XI, as the team that started against the Reds in the League Cup was clearly not good enough.

1 GK - Łukasz Fabiański

The first change comes between the sticks as Łukasz Fabiański comes in for Alphonse Areola. It was Areola who was given the nod against Liverpool after he was deemed fit following the wrist injury he sustained last month.

While the Frenchman can't be totally blamed for the five goals the side conceded on Wednesday - he did make six saves - he was also rather unconvincing, whereas the Polish international has kept two clean sheets in his last two games, so the former Arsenal keeper should be given the gloves for this one - he has earned it.

2 RB - Vladimír Coufal

Vladimír Coufal keeps his place in the starting XI for Saturday despite not having the best of nights against Liverpool.

The Czech international is clearly the number one right-back at the club and has started 100% of the team's league games this season, and he has generally looked good in the process.

There may be games where Moyes can experiment at right-back, but a home tie against a beatable United is not one of them.

3 CB - Kurt Zouma

The second change to the starting XI comes in the right-sided centre-back position, as following the poor showing of Konstantinos Mavropanos during the week, Kurt Zouma simply must be put back into the team.

That said, the Frenchman was always likely to regain his place regardless of the result against Liverpool, as he has started 88% of the team's league games.

4 CB - Nayef Aguerd

Starting alongside Zouma should be fellow regular Nayef Aguerd, as, like the Frenchman, he was spared the shame of being involved in Wednesday's game.

The Moroccan will replace Angelo Ogbonna, as he has already started 94% of Premier League games this term and 67% of Europa League clashes.

5 LB - Emerson Palmieri

Replacing Ben Johnson on the left side of the defence should be Brazilian-Italian full-back Emerson Palmieri, as while the young Englishman wasn't terrible against Liverpool, he did very little to suggest he should maintain a starting place in the team.

Palmieri, on the other hand, has been reliable through most of the season so far and has started 88% of the side's league games this year, registering two assists in the process.

6 DM - Edson Álvarez

Maintaining his place in the midfield is Mexican international Edson Alvarez, who, aside from Wednesday night, has generally been impressive for the Irons and a successful summer signing.

The former Ajax man has picked up one Man-of-the-Match award in the Europa League this season and has started 76% of West Ham's Premier League games.

7 DM - Tomáš Souček

Another midfield survivor from the midweek game is Czech international Tomas Soucek, who, just like Alvarez, has been reasonably reliable this season.

The 28-year-old has started 88% of the team's league games, and his presence in midfield should help the Hammers break up any control that United might try to create on Saturday.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Czech is in the top 1% of midfielders for aerial duels won, the top 2% for clearances and the top 13% for interceptions, all per 90.

8 RM - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus maintains his place out on the right for this one as he has already proven himself to be a match-winner for the Irons, and there really isn't anyone else who deserves to start on the right ahead of him.

The Ghanaian ace has scored five goals and provided one assist in just eight Premier League starts this season, and with how fragile United have looked at points this campaign, there is no reason to suggest he couldn't bag a couple on Saturday.

9 CAM - James Ward-Prowse

Coming in to replace the ineffective Pablo Fornals for this must-win game is the incredibly influential James Ward-Prowse.

The former Southampton captain only joined the side in the summer, but he has already established himself as one of the most important players at the club, starting 100% of league games, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process.

The "fantastic" midfielder, as described by talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara, simply has to start on Saturday.

10 LM - Lucas Paquetá

Lucas Paquetá will replace Saïd Benrahma on the left of midfield for this game. The Algerian is a talented footballer but provided no threat against Liverpool, whereas Paquetá will practically always be a threat thanks to his incredible talent.

The Brazilian is such a good player that former teammate Declan Rice described him as "mind-boggling", and that is precisely what Moyes will be after on Saturday.

So far this season, the former Lyon man has started 94% of Premier League games, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

11 ST - Jarrod Bowen

Finally, the man starting up top for the Irons should be no surprise, as Jarrod Bowen has been on fire recently.

The former Hull City star managed to nab a consolation goal for the Hammers against Liverpool from just a single shot on Wednesday night. The goal brought his tally to 12 in 22 West Ham appearances this season, and there is no sign of him slowing down just yet.

West Ham predicted lineup in full vs Manchester United: GK Fabiański; RB - Coufal, CB - Zouma, CB - Aguerd, LB - Emerson; DM - Alvarez, DM - Soucek; RM - Kudus, CAM - Ward-Prowse, LM - Paquetá; ST - Bowen