West Ham United return to action in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon in search of a first victory of 2024, but with title-chasing Arsenal travelling to the London Stadium, it certainly won't be an easy task.

David Moyes' side are still in a decent position in seventh place but last secured a win before the new year, dispatching - drum roll - Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, having previously knocked the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

Does Moyes have Arteta's number? Don't be so sure. Arsenal have clicked into gear recently and swept Liverpool aside last weekend, just hours after Manchester United beat West Ham 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Lucas Paqueta remains on the sidelines while Michail Antonio is nearing a return from a knee injury, though Sunday's clash will come too soon for the veteran forward.

With this in mind, Moyes might make just the one alteration to his team, with limited options and an unwillingness to make drastic changes likely keeping the starting XI largely the same.

1 GK - Alphonse Areola

Alphonse Areola has statistically been the Premier League's best shot-stopper this season and Irons supporters will be delighted after Moyes' confirmation that he is in line to start after coming off injured at the Theatre of Dreams last weekend.

Premier League Goalkeepers 23/24: Save Percentage # Player Club Stat 1. Alphonse Areola West Ham United 76.7% 2. Alisson Liverpool 75.3% 3. Nick Pope Newcastle United 73.6% 4. Andre Onana Manchester United 73.4% 4. Jordan Pickford Everton 73.4% Source: FBref

Arsenal will be sure to pepper the hosts' goal at any opportunity - yielding the third-highest shots total (380) this season - and the Frenchman will be crucial.

2 RB - Vladimir Coufal

Vladimir Coufal has supplied five assists from 21 matches in the Premier League this season while also averaging two tackles and 4.4 ball recoveries per game, as per Sofascore.

He will need to be on his game against the fleet-footed Gabriel Martinelli, who has three goals from his last three in the top flight.

3 CB - Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma has been immense once again this season across his 19 Premier League appearances, with the club captain making more clearances than any other West Ham player.

The imposing Frenchman will need to command his backline and outmuscle his opponents to ensure that the home side maintain a sense of control.

4 CB - Nayef Aguerd

Nayef Aguerd has not enjoyed the same fruits this season but remains an important member of Moyes' team, starting all 17 league matches when available this term.

The Moroccan also ranks among the top 5% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored per 90, as per FBref, and will open up an invaluable extra dimension tomorrow afternoon.

5 LB - Emerson Palmieri

No West Ham player has made more tackles than Emerson Palmieri's 64 in the Premier League this season and the experienced Italian's fortitude will be paramount to his side's prospects in the forthcoming fixture.

His winning mentality and steely approach are exactly what is needed to stifle the threat of the dynamic Bukayo Saka.

6 CM - Kalvin Phillips

Once described as a “Rolls-Royce” midfielder by journalist Josh Bunting, it's been a while since Kalvin Phillips has lived up to such effusive remarks.

He's struggled to impress across his first few matches for West Ham, joining on loan from Manchester City last month, but the £150k-per-week machine is industrious and combative and will make a big difference if he is on his a-game.

Despite his woes since departing Leeds United for Pep Guardiola's project, Phillips still ranks among the top 2% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion and passes attempted per 90, with his ball-playing ability giving Moyes something to consider ahead of selection.

7 CM - Edson Alvarez

West Ham will face Declan Rice once again on Sunday afternoon after selling the England international to Arteta's side in a £105m transfer.

Edson Alvarez arrived from Ajax as the replacement and has been excellent so far, described as "invaluable" by pundit Rio Ferdinand.

The Mexican covers so much ground in the centre of the park and averages 2.5 tackles and 5.3 ball recoveries per outing.

8 RW - Ben Johnson

Lacking options up front, Ben Johnson was fielded at right-wing last time out and gave a good account of himself, completing 94% of his passes, taking three shots and winning five of his eight contested ground duels.

The likes of Maxwel Cornet will be eager to receive a starting berth but Johnson should keep his place.

9 AM - James Ward-Prowse

With Paqueta out injured, James Ward-Prowse will be expected to be the Hammers' chief creative force, and having supplied ten assists from 32 fixtures since signing from Southampton in a £30m move last summer, the 29-year-old has the tools to do just that.

10 LW - Mohammed Kudus

What a signing. What a player. Mohammed Kudus chose West Ham over Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea and the Irons faithful are eternally grateful for it.

The electric Ghanaian will likely play from the left again to accommodate Johnson on the alternate flank but he impressed with some enterprising drives and could find success against Arsenal.

11 CF - Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is not a striker but he hasn't done a half-bad job as the focal frontman over recent months, albeit now on a five-match dry spell in the Premier League.

Still, the 27-year-old has been in fine fettle with 14 strikes in all competitions and has a goal and two assists from two matches against Arsenal already this season.

West Ham predicted line-up in full vs Arsenal: (GK) Alphonse Areola; (RB) Vladimir Coufal, (CB) Kurt Zouma, (CB) Konstantinos Mavropanos, (LB) Emerson; (CM) Kalvin Phillips, (CM) Edson Alvarez; (RW) Ben Johnson, (AM) James Ward-Prowse, (LW) Mohammed Kudus; (CF) Jarrod Bowen.