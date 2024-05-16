When you think of Argentina, you think of the passion and desire the fans have for their country to succeed.

The nation has become infamous for the development of numerous stars that have captured the hearts of everyone within the country and around the world, propelling the South American country to countless trophies.

They've won the FIFA World Cup on three occasions, including in 2022, with Gonzalo Montiel the unlikely hero, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against France.

Continentally, Argentina have been even more successful, winning the Copa América an impressive 15 times, most recently in 2021, with the nation having the opportunity to claim another title this summer.

Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the top 10 Argentinian players based on their individual careers, trophies won and their overall legacy on football as we know it.

Rank Player Career span 1 Lionel Messi 2004-present 2 Diego Maradona 1976-1997 3 Mario Kempes 1970-1996 4 Gabriel Batistuta 1988-2004 5 Daniel Passarella 1971-1989 6 Juan Roman Riquelme 1996-2015 7 Omar Sivori 1954-1969 8 Javier Zanetti 1992-2014 9 Angel Di Maria 2005-present 10 Javier Mascherano 2003-2020

10 Javier Mascherano

Career: 2003-2020

He definitely won't be the flashiest name on this list, but Javier Mascherano is certainly one of the most underrated players in Argentina's recent history, with his impact allowing the attacking players ahead of him to flourish.

The midfielder, who was a product of the River Plate academy, earned the nickname of 'El Jefecito', which means little chief, following his excellent defensive midfield displays.

He enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League, featuring for the likes of West Ham United and Liverpool, amassing 99 appearances in England's top flight before departing for Barcelona in 2010 - transitioning to a centre-half role, showcasing his versatility.

However, it was for his country that his qualities shone through the most, with Mascherano claiming 147 caps, even featuring in the World Cup final back in 2014, where Argentina fell to a 1-0 defeat to Germany.

9 Angel Di Maria

Career: 2005-present

A player who has undoubtedly had his career overshadowed by a certain other Argentinian player in his position is winger Angel Di Maria.

The now 36-year-old has enjoyed a 19-year-long professional career, going on to achieve unthinkable things following on from his debut at hometown club Rosario Central way back in 2005.

Following 39 appearances for the Argentinian outfit, he received his big break into European football, joining Portuguese giants Benfica in 2007 before catapulting himself into the limelight for Real Madrid over a five-year stint from 2009-2014.

He scored in the 2014 Champions League final against Madrid rivals Atletico, winning one of his 27 club trophies during his sensational career all over Europe.

Internationally, he's been just as successful, accumulating 138 appearances for his nation, scoring 30 times - including in the World Cup triumph in 2022 - cementing himself in Argentinian folklore forever.

8 Javier Zanetti

Career: 1992-2014

Continuing the trend of underrated players takes us to full-back Javier Zanetti, with the longevity of his career certainly boosting him in this list.

The right-back was nearly a one-club man for the entirety of his playing career, featuring 858 times for Italian giants Inter Milan following a move from his hometown club Tallares in 1995.

Zanetti was Inter's club captain from 2001 all the way up until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 40 - a bonkers age to be still playing football at an elite level. Zanetti will always be known for captaining the club and playing a hugely significant role in Inter's historic treble-winning season in 2009/10 under José Mourinho.

The Argentinian's leadership and versatility played a huge part in his successful career, often featuring in midfield as well as left-back alongside his natural right-sided role.

His international career was just as successful, reaching 144 caps for Argentina between 1994 and 2011, the third most in the country's history before his international retirement.

Whilst he failed to win any international trophies with Argentina, he certainly played a pivotal role for the nation during an era that was dominated by attacking players, with his recognition fully deserved especially considering the impact of others within the national side.

7 Omar Sivori

Career Span: 1954-1969

Not many modern-day football fans will have heard about his qualities, but Omar Sivori paved the way for the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona to excel with their dribbling skills, with Sivori the first Argentinian player to demonstrate pace and trickery in the attacking third.

Like Mascherano, he was a product of the River Plate academy, and took little time in introducing himself to the world, bursting onto the global stage at the 1957 South American Championships as part of a deadly attacking trio nicknamed the Trio of Death which also featured forwards Humberto Maschio and Valentin Angellilo.

As a result of his performances at the tournament, Sivori moved to Italy, joining Juventus for £90,000, which was at the time a world-record fee.

He would end his career with 180 goals in 326 appearances, an average of one goal every two matches, making himself one of the country's most underappreciated talents.

6 Juan Roman Riquelme

Career: 1996-2015

Juan Roman Riquelme, the modern-day Maradona.

A player that never fully showcased his talents in Europe, spending the vast majority of his 19-year playing career in Argentina, featuring for the likes of Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors.

However, he did enjoy a five-year spell in Spain for Barcelona and Villarreal, with his best form in La Liga coming with the latter.

Riquelme managed to score 36 times in 106 appearances for the Yellow Submarines, as he helped the club achieve a third-place finish in La Liga and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

He enjoyed a successful international career for Argentina, featuring 51 times scoring 17 and assisting 20 before his subsequent retirement from international football back in 2008.

Whilst he never achieved what he would've liked during his time with his nation, he certainly made a huge impact, trying to fill the attacking void left by Maradona.

5 Daniel Passarella

Career: 1971-1989

Daniel Passarella will always be regarded as one of the best centre-backs in football history, purely for his impact at both ends of the pitch.

He led Argentina to their first-ever World Cup as captain in 1978, before being part of the squad that won the tournament again in 1986 - making him the only player in the nation's history to have won the trophy twice.

He spent the majority of his career at River Plate, before six years in Italy playing for Fiorentina and Inter Milan, subsequently retiring at his beloved River of Silver back in 1989.

Passarella, who was only 5 foot 8, a relatively short height for a central defender, scored a remarkable 143 goals throughout his career, an unheard-of amount of a defender, including 20 for his country during his 10-year spell playing for his nation.

4 Gabriel Batistuta

Career: 1988-2004

Following an incredible record of 56 goals in 78 appearances, striker Gabriel Batistuta was Argentina's top scorer until he was overtaken by the inevitable Messi in 2016.

He enjoyed a decorated international career with his nation, winning the Copa América twice, finishing as top scorer in the 1991 tournament and finding himself on the scoresheet during the 2-1 final victory over Mexico in 1993.

Batistuta represented his country in three World Cups, also enjoying a phenomenal club career, scoring 245 times in 448 appearances, including 183 in Serie A for the likes of Roma, Fiorentina and Inter Milan.

Whilst his goalscoring record was impressive, it wasn't enough to push him into our top three, with the other players picking themselves following their respective time as a professional.

3 Mario Kempes

Career: 1970 - 1996

Dubbed as the man who put Argentina on the map by Maradona, Mario Kempes was the star of Argentina's 1978 World Cup triumph, becoming only one of three players in history to have won the World Cup, the Golden Boot for the top scorer, and the Golden Ball, for the best player, in the same year.

He single-handedly won the tournament for his country, netting six times in the tournament – including two in the final against the Netherlands and finishing as the tournament's top scorer.

Over the course of his international career, he played 43 times for Argentina and scored 20 goals - cementing himself in the country's history following his iconic performances back in 1978.

2 Diego Maradona

Career: 1976-1997

Narrowly missing out on the top spot is the iconic Maradona, who captured the hearts of supporters all over the world following his time for his country and club career - most notably with Napoli.

The attacking midfielder burst onto the scene, scoring 116 league goals in 166 league matches for his boyhood side, Argentinos Juniors, throughout the first six years of his career as a professional.

Undoubtedly, his best stint in his club career came for Italian side Napoli featuring 187 times, contributing with 129 goals and assists - becoming a hero at Stadio San Paolo.

Maradona’s most iconic moments came for his beloved Argentina, most notably in the 1986 World Cup, where he played a huge part in leading his nation to their second World Cup triumph.

On route to lifting the trophy, in the semi-final versus England, Maradona produced two of the most iconic moments in football history. His first goal was iconic, with his effort, now dubbed as the 'Hand of God' going unnoticed - causing huge controversy.

His second effort in the same match was a huge contrast, completing a 60-yard mazy run before slotting home and for sure going down as one of the best World Cup goals in history.

Maradona's legacy was reflected after his passing in 2020, with former side Napoli renaming their stadium after him - a huge recognition for his time there as a player.

1 Lionel Messi

Career: 2004-present

The greatest there is, the greatest there was and the greatest there ever will be - Lionel Andres Messi.

Many Argentinian fans would've believed that anyone could've surpassed the achievements of icon Maradona, but Messi has completely taken things to another level.

He joined Barcelona at the age of 13 back in 2000, rapidly progressing through the club's youth system and winning everything possible during his time at the Nou Camp.

As part of the team, he won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa de Espana trophies, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and four Champions League trophies - winning everything there is to be won in Europe.

Messi is the club's all-time top appearance maker, the club and league's all-time top scorer and top assister. The 36-year-old has won 45 professional trophies, more than anyone in history, and has a record eight Ballon d'Or trophies.

Up until 2021, he had failed to win any international trophies, but in the last few years he's finally ticked off both trophies available, winning the Copa America in 2021 followed by the World Cup in 2022.

There was always a question mark whether he could be the GOAT if he failed to win any international trophies, but following the nation's recent successes, he is undoubtedly the best to ever grace the game.