Wherever Lionel Messi goes, fans follow, watching on in awe as one of football's undisputed kings takes to the crown once more. And this is no truer the case than at his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

Unlike elsewhere, there's a sense of pride from the Argentine club as well as usual admiration for arguably the best player to ever grace a football pitch.

The pride comes from the fact that the Messi we see today started at Old Boys. They helped shape a player who has made many fall in love with the game. Without the club, who knows where we'd be?

Given the chance to return to the club in a legends' match, the icon received a fitting homecoming.

What's the latest on Lionel Messi?

Leaving Paris Saint-Germain after a mixed spell, Messi completed a move to MLS side Inter Miami this summer, where he will hope to transform the club into one of the best teams in the United States.

The move signals the end of the Argentine's time in Europe, and perhaps the beginning of the end of an illustrious career.

Having finally won the World Cup with Argentina last year, ending the constant international heartbreak, it's fair to say that he has earned a move to MLS, even if he does still undoubtedly possess the quality to play at the very top.

At PSG last season, the Ballon d'Or winner was involved in 41 goals, if there was ever any doubt over just how much he is going to terrorise defences in MLS.

It will certainly be an interesting move to keep an eye on, given Inter Miami's recent struggles - losing seven games in a row. If anyone can turn them into a top club, it is Messi, however, combined with former teammate Sergio Busquets, who completed his switch from Barcelona this summer to reunite with the incredible forward.

Lionel Messi receives hero's welcome

Fans packed out the Newell's Old Boys stadium to welcome their legend, as you can see in the video below:

It feels fitting that the former Barcelona man returned home one last time before heading to MLS and Inter Miami in what may be his final club in a legendary career.

In the game – which saw Argentina up against Newell's Old Boys to celebrate the retirement of former international team-mate Maxi Rodriguez, Messi scored a stunning first-half hat-trick.

The likes of Angel Di Maria, Ariel Ortega and Gabriel Batistuta were all involved and the match ended 7-5 to Newell's Old Boys.

Afterwards, Messi told ESPN Argentina (via Daily Star): "It had been a long time since I had spent a birthday in Rosario, with my family and my friends.

"As I said at the time: it was our turn to be world champions, but behind us were millions of impressive players who did many great things with the National Team, beyond the fact that they did not raise a cup.

"Although what we did is something special and unique, the dream of every footballer... you're thinking about what's to come, more than what you did.

"When it's my turn to leave football, I'm going to remember and enjoy everything I've achieved much more."