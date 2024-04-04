Two of the greatest footballers of all time have come from Argentina in Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, with La Albiceleste winning the most titles by a men's national team (22).

As we know, Messi guided his country to 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar and is comfortably the country's best in front of goal. But who else has been a clinical goalscorer in blue and white? Football FanCast takes a look at the top Argentina goalscorers of all time, with a detailed view of the very best the nation has produced…

All information correct as of 3rd April 2024.

Argentina's top male international goalscorers Rank Player Caps Goals 1 Lionel Messi 180 106 2 Gabriel Batistuta 78 55 3 Sergio Aguero 101 41 4 Hernan Crespo 64 35 5 Diego Maradona 84 32 6 Gonzalo Higuain 75 31 7 Angel Di Maria 138 30 8 Lautaro Martinez 56 22 9 Daniel Passarella 62 20 =10 Jose Sanfilippo 21 18 =10 Leopoldo Luque 37 18 =10 Mario Kempes 41 18 =13 Norberto Mendez 24 17 =13 Juan Roman Riquelme 51 17 =15 Herminio Masantonio 13 16 =15 Claudio Caniggia 50 16 =15 Maxi Rodriguez 57 16 =15 Ariel Ortega 87 16 =19 Jose Manuel Moreno 19 15 =19 Angel Labruna 29 15

Here is a detailed look at Argentina's top goalscorers:

10 Jose Sanfilippo

18 goals (21 caps)

Jose Sanfilippo is one of three players who have scored 18 goals for Argentina alongside Leopoldo Luque and Mario Kempes, doing it in the quickest time in 21 appearances.

He won the 1957 Copa America and played in two World Cups, with his final appearance for Argentina coming at the age of 27 in 1962.

9 Daniel Passarella

20 goals (62 caps)

Daniel Passarella was a centre-back, but still managed to end his international career with an impressive goal record while captaining his country to World Cup glory in 1978.

He was also part of the 1986 World Cup-winning squad before retiring, and 12 years later, returned as manager of his nation, leading them in the 1998 World Cup.

8 Lautaro Martinez

22 goals (56 caps)

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is still just 26 years of age, so has plenty of time to climb the leaderboard before he hangs up his boots.

He made his debut for Argentina in 2018 and enjoyed his best year in front of goal for his country in 2019, netting eight times in 13 games. More recently, Martinez helped his country win the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

7 Angel Di Maria

30 goals (138 caps)

Fourth on the all-time Argentina appearance list behind Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Javier Zanetti, Angel Di Maria also won the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup with his country, famously scoring in both finals against Brazil and France.

The 36-year-old's international career has lasted a whopping 17 years, however, it will soon come to an end with Di Maria already announcing that he will retire from the national team after the 2024 Copa America.

6 Gonzalo Higuain

31 goals (75 caps)

Someone who missed out on Copa America and World Cup glory was Gonzalo Higuain, who announced his retirement in 2019. The striker was actually born in France but represented Argentina's Olympic squad in 2008 before eventually making his full debut for La Albiceleste in 2010.

Higuain's Argentina debut came in a World Cup qualifier under Diego Maradona, and he went on to score at World Cup finals in 2010 and 2014, ending with 31 goals.

5 Diego Maradona

32 goals (84 caps)

Some may have thought Diego Maradona scored more than 32 goals for his country, with his debut for his country coming at just 16 years of age.

The iconic attacking midfielder starred in the 1986 World Cup, leading Argentina to glory and ending with the Golden Ball. His international career began in 1977 and ended in 1994, with Maradona returning as manager between 2008 and 2010.

4 Hernan Crespo

35 goals (64 caps)

A prolific and powerful centre-forward, Hernan Crespo made his senior Argentina debut at the age of 19 and made his last appearance aged 32 in 2007. In fact, his final kick in an Argentina shirt was a goal from the penalty spot.

Crespo's final five goals for his country came at the World Cup and Copa America, highlighting his stature as a big-game player.

3 Sergio Aguero

41 goals (101 caps)

Best known for his time at club level with Manchester City, Sergio Aguero was also a clinical striker for his country. He made his debut for Argentina against Brazil in 2006 and scored his first international goal aged 19.

He'd go on to play in numerous Copa Americas and World Cups, coming close to winning the latter in 2014 and eventually lifting the former in 2021. Unfortunately, Aguero's career was cut short as he was forced to retire in 2021, aged 33, due to heart problems.

2 Gabriel Batistuta

55 goals (78 caps)

Gabriel Batistuta is second on the list with 55 goals, with the early period of his international career extremely impressive - scoring six or more goals every year between 1991 and 1995.

However, the Fiorentina legend's best year in front of goal for Argentina came in 1998 when he scored a whopping 12 goals in as many games. A two-time Copa America winner, Batistuta's career with the national side came to a disappointing end following a group-stage exit at the 2002 World Cup.

1 Lionel Messi

106 goals (180 caps)

It is no surprise that Lionel Messi tops the chart, and his current tally of 106 goals may never be broken. His relationship with the Argentina national side hasn't always been rosy, though. The forward made his international debut in 2005, and it looked like he would never win the Copa America or World Cup after losing in the finals of both tournaments.

However, having diced with international retirement, he lifted the Copa America in 2021 and finally won the World Cup in 2022, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also the leading appearance maker for his country.