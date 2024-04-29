Highlights Martinez was withdrawn at half-time in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The Argentina shot-stopper has been a revelation since joining Villa, appearing in all but six Premier League games in the last four seasons.

News outlets in his homeland have now shared a mixed update on his latest injury.

Reports in Argentina have shared the latest on the injury front regarding Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, and it is mixed news for Unai Emery.

Martinez missing after Chelsea

Aston Villa fans had their hearts firmly in their mouths over half time in their most recent Premier League outing. Despite a goal from Morgan Rodgers and an own goal from Marc Cucurella helping them into a 2-0 lead against Chelsea, they didn't see popular goalkeeper Martinez re-emerge for the second half of proceedings.

The World Cup winner had been seen getting treatment in the first half for what appeared to be a hamstring injury, and he was replaced at the interval by backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

It was a game that went from bad to worse for Villa, who had already lost Youri Tielemans to injury in the first half and then went on to throw away their two goal advantage, with only VAR preventing them from losing 3-2 and in the end happily escaping with a 2-2 draw against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

After the game, Emery would not be drawn on the extent of the injury, but did warn that his other players needed to step up.

“If Tielemans and Martinez are unavailable for one week, two weeks or three weeks, we have to accept it and every situation we are passing for the season we are reacting.

“We are giving chances to other players to help us. It’s the moment for other players”, he explained.

Martinez to be sidelined for weeks

Now, a much-needed update on Martinez has been forthcoming courtesy of reports in his homeland Argentina. As per Infobae [via Sport Witness], the goalkeeper has avoided suffering a tear in his thigh, but has still strained the muscle. It is an injury that is set to leave him sidelined for at least two weeks, which could see him return to action against Liverpool on May 13th.

However, they add that those close to Martinez have explained that the 31-year-old aims to return for the second leg against Olympiacos, which takes place in 10 days time. It means that, should he be able to make it, Villa will only be without his services for two games.

Villa's remaining fixtures Conference League semi-final Olympiacos (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Conference League semi-final Olympiacos (A) Premier League Liverpool (H) Premier League Crystal Palace (A) Conference League final? TBD

Of course, the Villa no.1 was already set to miss the Conference League semi-final first leg due to suspension, after being booked twice in the penalty shoot-out win over Lille despite not being sent off on his way to a mammoth performance between the posts.

Fortunately, domestic matters seem to be largely over for Villa; currently occupying the final Champions League spot, they sit seven points clear of Tottenham and have a substantially easier fixture list than their rivals, though Ange Postecoglou and Co do have two games in hand beginning with Chelsea in midweek.

Nevertheless, the news that Martinez could return for European affairs in just over a week's time will come as music to the ears of the Villa faithful.