One of Burnley's shining lights from last season could be on his way out this summer after he asked for a move away, according to the latest reports.

Burnley chasing new boss

Following the shock departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich after failing to secure survival in the Premier League, Burnley remain on the hunt for a new manager. The Clarets have been linked with the likes of Frank Lampard and Ruud Van Nistelrooy, but the latter now seems set to snub a managerial role to join the coaching staff at Manchester United.

It leaves Burnley still searching for a fresh face in the dugout, and now any new manager may have to make do without a key man.

Exit pending in blow for Bellamy

Now, it has emerged that Aro Muric has asked to leave Burnley this summer. Muric only arrived at Turf Moor in 2022, arriving from Manchester City in a move that saw him sign a four year deal worth £25,000 a week.

However, after being first choice for Kompany during their Championship success, he was relegated to the substitutes bench following the arrival of James Trafford, who endured a tough first campaign at Turf Moore.

As a result, Muric was recalled for the final stretch of the season, starting each of the final 10 games of the campaign and impressing despite a calamitous own goal, racking up by far the highest performance rating in the Burnley squad.

Following that gaffe, assistant manager Craig Bellamy was quick to jump to Muric's defence.

"I’ve no issue with it. Aro is top. Get the ball again, look for the pass again. You see the save he makes in the last minute. Top. That to me is a goalkeeper. We all make mistakes, it’s how you respond from it. So I’ve got nothing but praise for him, even more.”

In fact, of goalkeepers to appear more than once, no one performed better than the Kosovan shot-stopper last term, with post shot expected goals figures revealing that Burnley conceded six fewer than they should have with him between the posts, compared to six more than they should have with Trafford as their no.1.

23/24 Premier League goalkeepers ranked by post shot xG per 90 1. Arijanet Muric +0.67 2. Stefan Ortega +0.28 3. Jose Sa +0.26 4. Emiliano Martinez +0.20 5. Caoimhin Kelleher +0.13

However, he is unlikely to be at Burnley next season if he gets his way, with the Daily Mail revealing that the 25-year-old has asked to leave the club this summer following their return to the Championship.

He is not short of suitors either; it is claimed that "several Premier League clubs" and "teams abroad" have registered an interest in the shot-stopper, and Muric is keen to find a spot as a no.1 away from Turf Moor despite the possibility that Trafford could also depart this summer.

He won't face too much opposition to his departure, with the report adding that the Lancashire outfit will "respect his desire to play elsewhere", and it is added that a deal could come in "the next few weeks".

Though it would come as a blow to lose the talents of Muric, and more so should Trafford also depart, his form has likely earned him a top flight stay.