Everton are back in action again tonight, seeking to make it back-to-back away wins by toppling Aston Villa in the EFL Cup...

Who will start for Everton vs Aston Villa?

Having stuttered past Doncaster Rovers in the last round, Sean Dyche's men find themselves in a far more positive position for this latest clash given Saturday marked their first Premier League win of the season.

An emphatic 3-1 victory at Brentford, such a result has all the makings to be the catalyst that reignites their campaign, starting with today's trip to Villa Park.

However, the former Burnley boss will want to avoid a repeat of their last visit, having been thrashed 4-0 just last month. As such, there are some key players who he must ensure are far from the starting XI, as Ashley Young and Michael Keane both endured torrid afternoons.

Seeking to freshen up the side in preparation for Saturday's must-win clash with Luton Town, perhaps Dominic Calvert-Lewin could have earned himself a start after he marked his substitute appearance with a goal at the weekend.

The likes of Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey could also be in line for a recall, but above all else, Arnaut Danjuma must surely return.

How good is Arnaut Danjuma?

With the Dutchman a surprise absentee against the Bees, Dyche could flex the newfound depth in his squad by handing him another start today in a move that would hardly weaken them.

To place him alongside Calvert-Lewin, feeding off the aerial platform the England international provides, and it could prove another profitable night for the 26-year-old, who scored the winner in the last round. After all, when compared to other strikers across Europe, the former Sheffield United man ranks in the top 9% for aerials won per 90.

Should the 6 foot 1 speedster score again, it would mark his third across all competitions, having already recorded a first Premier League goal earlier this month. Indeed, it seems that the attacking impetus of the left-sided dynamo is paying dividends, with it only set to improve as he acclimatises to his role within the Toffees' side.

After all, Danjuma boasts a pedigree far beyond mere third-round EFL Cup matches, having enjoyed a 2021/22 term where he scored 16 and assisted four across all competitions, many of which came in the Champions League as Villarreal reached the semi-finals.

Performances for the Spanish outfit understandably caught the eye, with pundit Kevin Phillips even suggesting he would be a "nightmare for defenders".

Dyche will be hoping that the trickster can prove this notion once again and help them cause a true cup upset on the road against far greater opposition.

Everton's Record in the EFL Cup Round Exited Scoreline 22/23 - AFC Bournemouth (a) Third 0-4 21/22 - QPR (a) Third 2-2 (7-8 pens) 20/21 - Manchester United (h) Quarter Final 0-2 19/20 - Leicester City (h) Quarter Final 2-2 (4-2 pens) 2018/19 - Southampton (h) Third 1-1 (3-4 pens)

Unai Emery has already made vast improvements to his squad since joining in October 2022, and will seek to add some silverware to emphasise that progress to the fanbase. Therefore, a strong side is expected.

However, with Everton without a trophy since 1995, as rival fans love to remind them, this is a monkey they will be desperate to get off their back.

Although they could have been handed an easier draw for just their second clash in the competition, it does mark an interesting fixture in which they will feel far more confident of claiming a result after Saturday's unlikely victory over the Bees.

Should Danjuma show up, thriving alongside Calvert-Lewin, it is certainly within the realm of possibility.