Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action today, in what promises to be a hotly-contested clash with Newcastle United.

With the hosts boasting the more favourable position, as they sit three points ahead with a game in hand, a win on the road for Cristian Stellini's side would certainly make for an enthralling end to the season as both sides battle for that elusive fourth-place spot.

Despite enjoying some fine form, Aston Villa showed the rest of the league exactly how to negate the Magpies, as they dismantled them 3-0 in their last game. However, Spurs too have been left reeling after their heartbreak at home to AFC Bournemouth.

Having led early, two goals on either side of halftime transformed the game for the travelling Cherries. A late Arnaut Danjuma scorcher made it almost certain that the points would be shared before Dango Ouattara struck even later to claim the win.

It marked just one of numerous miserable results for Spurs this season, who squandered a fine opportunity to gain vital points on Eddie Howe's men.

They will not get a better chance to do so than today when they face head-on at St James' Park.

Having struggled all season, it is a wonder how they find themselves in contention for such a position. However, to give themselves the best possible chance today, they must call on Danjuma from the start.

Will Arnaut Danjuma play vs Newcastle?

Having been poached from Everton at the eleventh hour, the Dutchman moved to north London as a top asset sure to test the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son.

However, he has instead been reserved for short cameo appearances and starts in cup competitions, which they have since been knocked out of. The £53k-per-week speedster is yet to even make a Premier League start for the club.

After his goal last weekend, that could be about to change.

This would come after the pleas of journalist Rob Guest, who took to Twitter to write: "Arnaut Danjuma demonstrated on Saturday against Bournemouth that he can more than make an impact on the pitch for Tottenham. Baffling that Antonio Conte only turned to him four times despite the team's attacking woes."

These woes could now be solved by a man who scored 16 goals in all competitions as his side reached the Champions League semi-final.

Such pedigree cannot go unnoticed, and former Premier League marksman Kevin Phillips would exacerbate his need for a start by branding him a "nightmare for defenders" last year.

With Son only recently finding form, scoring three in his last five, Kulusevski has instead recorded just one goal contribution in his last 11.

Something has to change, especially for a game of this magnitude, and Danjuma's introduction could provide just that.