Tottenham Hotspur fought hard to secure the signing of Arnaut Danjuma, as they tempted the Dutchman down south in dramatic fashion at the eleventh hour.

Having completed a medical with Everton, with the expectation he would be announced imminently after the 21st of January, it was a deal essentially completed. This was a huge coup for the Toffees, who were desperate for some added firepower to help drag them out of their relegation battle.

However, with some key paperwork seemingly left unsigned, it gave the 26-year-old ample time to have his head turned by the Lilywhites. On the day he should have reported to training in Merseyside, the trickster instead travelled down to the capital to sign on loan for Antonio Conte instead.

It was one of the most ludicrous occurrences in January transfer window history, seemingly bolstering Spurs' already stacked front line. This move was expected to offer high-quality competition for the likes of Dejan Kulusevksi and Heung-min Son, getting ample opportunity to displace them should he perform.

However, that opportunity never seemed to come.

How has Arnaut Danjuma played for Spurs?

Having made his debut in the FA Cup, a late goal in their comprehensive win over Preston North End truly suggested that this was an immense coup for the club. Getting off the mark so early was imperative, whilst this goal was expected to really push his teammates to suggest that he was not there to sit on the bench.

His exploits since have proved that perhaps this was not the case, as the former AFC Bournemouth ace is yet to start a single match in all competitions, with his role reduced to mere cameos. Across the five appearances he has made, his total time on the pitch accumulates to just 59 minutes.

There was huge hope when the forward had signed that he could be that missing piece to solidify top four, yet since his move, it seems they have actually fallen away, with Manchester United and Newcastle United now firmly in the driving seats.

The £53k-per-week dynamo had previously been labelled a "nightmare for defenders" by Kevin Phillips, but it turns out Danjuma has been nothing more than a nightmare for Daniel Levy's bank account.

Upon his return to English football, having earned prior success with the Cherries, the winger was likely hoping that by snubbing Everton he would have a greater chance of earning a move back to the Premier League as far up the division as possible. However, his lack of action will likely see the 5 foot 10 speedster return to Spain this summer, back to square one again.