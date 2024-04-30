One of the biggest clubs in Europe are reportedly worried that incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot could hijack a move for a player he knows well this summer.

Liverpool manager & transfer news

The Reds' Premier League title challenge may have fallen apart in recent weeks, with both performances and results nowhere near good enough, but there is so much going at the club that excitement is still in the air. Granted, the exit of Jurgen Klopp will be an extremely sad moment next month, but it looks as though Slot is in place to be his successor, with the start of a fresh era always bringing a great sense of anticipation.

The 45-year-old has worked wonders at Feyenoord, not only winning the Eredivisie title last season but also clinching Dutch Cup glory this time around, and he could bring with him a possession-brand brand of football not dissimilar to Pep Guardiola's style of play.

It is clear that Slot will want to bring in the right players to suit his system during the summer transfer window, being aided by the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, and one player who has emerged as an option is Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. He has been a big part of the Whites' impressive season in the Championship and the incoming new Liverpool boss reportedly wants him at Anfield.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is another rumoured target for the Reds, with the Brazilian far from certain to stay at St James' Park this summer. The likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also eyeing him up.

Slot could hijack signing for Liverpool

According to an update from Sport Mediaset [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are still keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer, with the report stating that Juventus must "beware" of a hijack from Slot and the Reds.

The Serie A giants are seen as strong contenders to complete the signing of the Dutchman, but Slot could get there first, having worked with his compatriot at AZ Alkmaar during the 2019/20 season.

At this point, it does feel as though Koopmeiners is a genuine target for Liverpool, considering how often he has been linked with a move to the club in recent months. The Slot factor could now only add to the speculation, given their past together, and he looks like a brilliant option.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international is one of Atalanta's most influential players, helping them knock the Reds out of the Europa League earlier this month, and he has 11 goals to his name in Serie A this season. Liverpool's highest-scoring midfielder in the Premier League this term is Alexis Mac Allister with four, going to show how much attacking threat Koopmeiners could add in the middle of the park.

Related Slot can move on from Salah by sealing "dangerous" Liverpool signing The German forward has been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the summer.

Admittedly, the Reds have only recently made significant changes to their midfield, but Wataru Endo is 31 years of age, Ryan Gravenberch has been hit-and-miss and Dominik Szoboszlai is still maturing, so bringing in Koopmeiners makes perfect sense.