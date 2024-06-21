With Arne Slot officially unveiled, the new Liverpool boss has already reportedly turned his attention towards a Euro 2024 sensation in what would be one of the deals of the summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Over a month since his arrival was officially announced, Slot gave his first interview as Liverpool boss as he prepares to complete the near-impossible job of succeeding Jurgen Klopp. Speaking for the first time since taking the role, the Dutchman told Liverpool's media channels: "I would say energised because of the holiday I had.

"Excited, really looking forward to the new challenge which is ahead of me. We are, of course, looking at the training ground, which is fantastic, so there are a lot of things to look forward to. The team is coming back in a few weeks and yeah, [I am] looking forward to a new start after a nice period I had at Feyenoord."

What's more, now that the transfer window now open, the former Feyenoord boss can begin to make his mark alongside Richard Hughes, with a keen eye seemingly on Euro 2024 and one particular star.

According to reports in Spain, via TeamTalk, Slot is now personally keen to sign Arda Guler for Liverpool following the Turkey star's spotlight-stealing performances at the Euros and doubts beginning to creep in over his game-time alongside a star-studded Real Madrid attack next season. The 19-year-old winger scored one of the goals of the tournament so far in Turkey's 3-1 win over Georgia.

Still a teenager, there's plenty more to come from Guler, but if Madrid can't find space for such a talent alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrigo and Endrick, then their loss should be Liverpool's gain this summer.

"Excellent" Guler is a ready-made Salah successor

With Mohamed Salah into the final year of his current Liverpool deal and now 32 years old, the Reds would be wise to line up an eventual replacement in Guler. The rest of Europe saw exactly what his left foot is capable of against Georgia and it's the type of quality that would instantly stand out at Anfield. When opportunities came his way at Madrid before the Euros too, he was just as clinical.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Arda Guler Mohamed Salah Goals 6 18 Assists 0 10 Minutes 377 2,534 Expected Goals 1.4 15.5

In just 377 minutes - the same as just over four games - Guler managed to outperform his expected goals by almost five to highlight just how ruthless he is in front of goal at such a young age.

It's no surprise that he's received such high praise and that praise is only likely to increase after the Euros. If the likes of Liverpool didn't see the Turkish sensation as a ready-made Salah replacement, then they certainly should after the tournament. Following an end to the season described as "excellent" by Alex Barker, Guler has the chance to steal further headlines this summer.